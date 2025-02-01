Wolves are 'very close' to signing Lens defender Kevin Danso with a medical set to take place on Sunday, according to John Percy.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox. According to the ever reliable Percy of The Telegraph, Wolves are now "very close" to signing Danso on a straight loan deal for the rest of the season. The Molineux club had made bids of up to £21m to seal the permanent signing of the 26-year-old Austria international, but the Ligue 1 club had rejected those offers. However, and agreement on a loan has now been reached and Danso is expected to undergo a medical on Sunday as Pereira finally lands his man ahead of Monday's deadline. Wolves enter the final 48 hours of the window in a fantastic position having claimed a huge three points against Midlands rivals Aston Villa on Saturday evening, thanks to goals from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Matheus Cunha to move them out of the relegation zone and snap a run of four consecutive defeats. The club have got the third-worst defensive record in the Premier League this season having conceded 52 goals in their 24 games so far, with only Leicester's 53 and Southampton's 54 worse at this stage. Pereira had identified that area as a key position to strengthen and the board have delivered. Reports suggest they will now target a new forward and potentially a midfielder before Monday's deadline in order to secure their top-flight status for next season.