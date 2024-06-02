Highlights John Ross retired prematurely, and faced criticism for an underwhelming career.

John Ross is only 28 years old, yet last July he announced his retirement from the NFL while trying out for the Kansas City Chiefs. Ross has always turned heads thanks to his then-record 4.22-second 40-yard dash time. He was drafted ninth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, so expectations were always there.

The speed and hype never manifested into top-10 production at his position, let alone in that draft class. Ross was labeled a bust, something that seldom shakes an NFL player once it sticks.

John Ross' Career NFL Receiving Statistics Year Games Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2017 3 0 0 0 2018 13 21 210 7 2019 8 28 506 3 2020 3 2 17 0 2021 10 11 224 1

Thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles, Ross' journey isn't over yet. As he tries to log his first NFL snap since 2021, the WR knows that speed won't be an issue. In fact, he believes this will be the best version of himself:

I haven't lost a step. I'm still the same guy. I feel like I'm better than what I was.

That sounds like an NFL WR's confidence. Let's see if it gets him on Philadelphia's final roster.

John Ross Wasn't Ready To Retire

Calls the retirement decision a mistake

While speaking with reporters, Ross opened up about his decision to walk away from the game last summer. He doesn't believe it was the right one. Ross bluntly admitted that he was going through a lot at the time.

"I never wanted to leave football. I think I was just as a point in my life where I had a lot going on. Literally, the day I retired I knew it was a mistake. But I think when you go through so much in life and you can only control so much, you get to a place, mentally and physically, from what I've been dealing with and what I dealt with, it was tough. But in my heart, I know who I am. I immediately started to coach, like I coached my son, so I was always in it. I knew it was a mistake. Where I am now, I feel like I'm in a much better place mentally, physically, and even spiritually. I'm actually thankful it happened."

Even as a top-10 pick, he seems happy to have another shot in the NFL now. Whether he is teaming up with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith in the passing game or elsewhere, Ross gets to enjoy football again. At least, that's how he views things:

I was looking at it this way: It's an opportunity again for me to play football again. So that's what I see. It could've been an Eagles Canadian tryout. I would've been there, happy and willing and able.

After a rough first five years in the NFL, both on and off the field apparently, Ross is in good spirits these days. It would be a great story if he could revive his career in 2024. Fortunately, he has the opportunity.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: John Ross is one of four players in NFL history to run faster than a 4.25 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. His 4.22 finish is the second-fastest ever, a record that was broken in 2024.

