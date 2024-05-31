Highlights John Ross retired in 2023 but is attempting a comeback with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ross expressed his regret for retiring in 2023, citing his son as an inspiration for returning.

Ross previously held the 40-yard dash record at 4.22 seconds.

John Ross, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, retired in 2023 but is now attempting a comeback with the Philadelphia Eagles. He recently spoke to the media and explained his stance on that decision.

His deal with the Eagles comes after he last played in the NFL with the New York Giants in 2021, the same week that DeVante Parker decided to hang up his cleats.

John Ross Addresses 2023 Retirement

Ross has 62 catches in his NFL career for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Appearing before the media after OTA practice this past Thursday, Ross discussed how his decision to retire in 2023 was a mistake. After his injuries and the inability to live up to the press of being the No. 9 overall pick, he decided to walk away. He cited his son, Kyrie, as inspiration for getting back into a good place to pursue football again:

When you get to a point where you feel like you’re at your lowest, you get to see everything for what it is. And then you get to kind of look around and see your surroundings. I can tell you that my environment wasn’t great. So you gotta kind of hone [in] and pay attention to what matters to you and what’s real. I got to see my son every single day and I think that changed my life. It just let me know that I don’t have anything to worry about. I’m blessed and I have everything in front of me. I’m young, I feel young, I haven’t played that much football. I just got to a point where I was sitting there thinking, every single day, ‘How do I change my mentality? How do I change my mindset?’ I got this little boy inspiring me every day through him playing football, him learning, me teaching him. I used to feel bad because I would get on him so much and I would be like, ‘I should be getting on myself’ because I can see me in him. I can honestly say he pulled me out of a bad place. Again, I’m very thankful.

Ross is 28 years old and has only started 21 games in the NFL. His best seasons came in 2018, when he had seven touchdowns, and in 2019, when he had his single-season high in yards with 506. Still, as a No. 9 overall pick, much more was expected of him.

John Ross' Career Stats Year Team Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2017 CIN 0 0 0 2018 CIN 21 210 7 2019 CIN 28 506 3 2020 CIN 2 17 0 2021 NYG 11 224 1

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: John Ross held the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.22 before Kansas City Chiefs 2024 draft pick Xavier Worthy broke it with a 4.21.

Now, Ross comes to the Eagles as part of the 90-man roster and is considered a longshot to make the 53-man roster. During Ross's last season in the NFL with the Giants, he caught 11 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Injuries certainly hampered Ross's availability. While in the NFL, he tore his labrum, had a groin strain, which was re-injured, and suffered an A/C joint sprain.

After his stint with the Giants, Ross did actually sign a reserve/futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in January 2023, but in July that same year, he decided to retire. In all, the former Washington Huskies wide receiver has earned nearly $19 million in his NFL career, most of which comes from his rookie contract, valued at $17.1 million.

Ross will look to crack a deep Eagles wide receiver depth chart. According to Ourlads, that includes A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Johnny Wilson, Joseph Ngata, Ainias Smith, Jacob Harris, Britain Covey, Austin Watkins Jr., and Shaquan Davis.

Source: Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.