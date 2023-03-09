Rangers manager Michael Beale has received a ‘huge boost’ after John Souttar stepped up his recovery from a serious injury, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gers signed the talented 26-year-old in the summer, but he has been unable to make an impact at Ibrox due to a persistent ankle issue picked up on the opening day of the season.

Rangers injury news – John Souttar

Souttar signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers back in January 2022 after entering the final six months of his deal with former club Hearts.

The Scotland international put pen to paper on a four-year contract worth £8,100-per-week when he joined the reigning Scottish Cup holders, yet his time at the club has not gone to plan so far.

Injury forced Souttar off the pitch on the 67-minute mark against Livingston in the campaign’s curtain raiser, and a cameo appearance off the bench in the recent victory over Kilmarnock came slightly too soon.

That forced the centre-back to play for the B side against Celtic in the Glasgow Cup, yet luckily for Rangers, he appears to have come through that unscathed.

Souttar may not be able to lead an unlikely charge for the Scottish Premiership title, but he could establish himself as a key figure for Beale in the final months of the season.

What has O’Rourke said about Souttar?

O’Rourke has told GMS that it’s been a ‘frustrating time’ for Souttar and that Beale ‘will be delighted’ that he’s close to regaining full fitness.

He said: “It's a huge boost. Obviously, they signed Souttar on a free transfer from Hearts last summer, and we probably haven’t seen enough of him in that Rangers shirt.

“It's been a frustrating time for the centre-back, so I'm sure Michael Beale will be delighted to get all his injured players back fit.”

Who do Rangers play next?

Rangers host Championship outfit Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup over the weekend as they continue their search for silverware.

The Glasgow giants then take on Motherwell at Fir Park on their return to league action before the international break kicks in at the end of March.

Souttar will surely want to get some minutes under his belt before then as he targets a strong end to what has been a very challenging maiden campaign for Rangers.

There’s still plenty of football to be played between now and June, though, and Souttar could set himself up nicely to make a significant impact next term.