Manchester City are facing a decision over the future of experienced centre-back John Stones as he returns to the frame after injury, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Stones moved to the Etihad Stadium from Everton for a fee of around £47.5m back in 2016. The England international has been a fantastic servant to the club so far, playing a crucial role in helping them win everything there is to be won.

The 30-year-old is no longer the exciting young talent that he was when he arrived in Manchester, and injuries are starting to creep up on the centre-back. City could have a decision to make on his future very soon, especially with his contract running down.

Man City Could Consider Summer Offer for Stones

City are weighing up a new contract

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Man City are now facing a decision over the future of Stones. The English defender's current contract expires next summer, so the Manchester outfit need to decide what happens next with Stones.

It's understood that City have been weighing up a new contract for Stones as they consider him a significant figure in the squad, with Pep Guardiola counting on him for the here and now. GIVEMESPORT's understanding is that an offer for Stones in the summer transfer window would have to be seriously considered by City at this stage of his career and this stage of their team build.

John Stones' statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji John Stones Ruben Dias Manuel Akanji Pass completion percentage 90 93.9 93.9 Clearances 2.68 2.52 2.89 Tackles 1.22 0.69 0.83 Interceptions 0.73 1.07 0.33 Blocks 0.49 0.84 0.61 Goals 0.49 0.00 0.00

The 30-year-old has been struggling with a foot injury but recently returned to action with appearances from the bench. It is expected that his future could become clearer soon, but it will be interesting to see what happens if an offer does arrive for the experienced defender.

City are clearly already preparing their defence for the long-term, signing both Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, who are 20 and 19 years old respectively, during this current January transfer window.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

All statistics courtesy of FBref - correct as of 26/01/2025