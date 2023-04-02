Manchester City were dominant as they crushed Liverpool in their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side recovered from an early set-back to win 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Mohamed Salah's 17th minute goal gave the away side the lead.

But City fought back and cruised to victory thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish.

John Stones' vital role in Ilkay Gundogan's goal goes viral

Gundogan's goal was the pick of the bunch.

It would not have been possible without John Stones, who played a pivotal role throughout.

The 28-year-old has been playing as a defender for almost all of his career.

But he was deployed as a midfielder alongside Rodri for the match against Liverpool.

He was imperious throughout despite playing in an unnatural position.

His playmaking ability was in full display for Gundogan's strike.

He got on the ball numerous times in the build-up to the goal, including in his own half and on the edge of Liverpool's box

On each occasion he showed how calm he is on the ball and his passing ability. A video showing his role in the goal has gone viral and you can view it below...

VIDEO: John Stones' role in Ilkay Gundogan's goal vs Liverpool

Very impressive from the Englishman.

Stones is usually a defender but he found spaces and showed the composure and passing ability of a world-class playmaker.

Fans have been praising Stones for his role in the goal, with some fans even comparing him to the great Andrea Pirlo. View some reaction below...

Fan reaction

John Stones: I want to play until I am 40

Stones said earlier this week that he wanted to keep playing for as long as he possibly can.

He said, per the Sun: “This is home for me now and has been for seven years — I would love to play here for as long as I can. I would even love to finish at 40 if I could.

“The time when I was out of the side was hard. I didn’t want to leave first and foremost. I didn’t want to give up.

“I’ve always been a fighter from when I had setbacks in age groups because they said I was too small.

“I wanted to stay true to myself and show — not anyone in particular, but myself — that I could do it. I believe I am here for a reason and I am good enough.

“That seems a while ago now but I’m really proud of myself for what I did and what I’m doing now.

“I’m trying to go from strength to strength. I want to achieve everything I can ... trophies, make history.”