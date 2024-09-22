John Stones says that Manchester City knew what to expect from Arsenal when the Gunners went 2-1 up at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday - with the England international believing that Mikel Arteta's side's usage of time-wasting tactics has been going on for 'a few years'.

Arsenal took a shock lead in Manchester when Gabriel Magalhaes' header beat Ederson before half-time - though a nonsensical red card from Leandro Trossard put City back in the momentum when he kicked the ball away for a second yellow card. It left Arsenal to sit in a low-block, not allowing City to breach their defence until Stones scored an equaliser in the 97th minute - and the defender has taken to the media to state that Arsenal's 'clever, dirty' time-wasting tactics have been going on for 'a few years'.

Stones: Arsenal Employed 'Dirty Tactics'

The defender wasn't happy with the Gunners but praised City

Speaking on Sky Sports after the enthralling 2-2 Premier League draw, Stones said that Arsenal had been employing their antics for a number of years - and City knew what to expect, claiming that he and his teammates dealt with it well. He said...

"It was a good battle, a lot of tackles. Some silly decisions, but it's hard to digest it all. But we come away with a point, towards the end of the game it could have been us losing three games. We'll review it, we have a game in two days which is quick and fast. I wouldn't say they've mastered it. They've been doing it for a few years. You can call it clever or dirty, whichever way you call it, it upsets the rhythm for everyone. They use it for their advantage. We controlled our emotions really well.”

Stones' comments on the dark arts on display at the Eithad haven't gone down well with some Arsenal supporters, with one fan labelling his interview as 'irony' due to Manchester City's ongoing case with the Premier League for alleged financial wrongdoings. Another fan has suggested that Guardiola is the 'master of coaching the tactical' foul when reacting to the comments of Stones.

All in all, referee Michael Oliver issued 10 cards, including the second yellow given to Trossard which saw the Belgian receive his marching orders.

Man City Statistics Arsenal 11 Shots on target 3 9 Shots off target 2 78 Possession (%) 22 3 Yellow cards 4 8 Corners 2 7 Fouls 10

But City didn't let that deter them, with Stones scoring a late second that saw them go top of the table for the time being, with 13 points from a possible 15.

Arsenal Could Feel Man City Wrath

The Gunners have been victim to relentless runs of form by City

Arsenal have been in similar positions in all three of their games over the past week. Going 1-0 up thanks to a Gabriel header against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, they sat back and soaked up any Spurs pressure to hold on to a precious win, whilst they were under the cosh against Atalanta in the Champions League, with a David Raya penalty double-save keeping them above the water.

They have been well rehearsed at holding on to wins and draws in recent weeks, and had they still had 11 men, it could have been a lot different - with another outlet to use going forward which could have seen them further their lead, or at least peg City back a further five yards. Regardless of the late goal, Arsenal remain unbeaten in the Premier League, and they are still breathing down City's neck.

But the gap would have been five points had Pep Guardiola's side won, which at this stage in the season, is almost insurmountable with City always being able to pull away.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have not won away at Manchester City in nine years.

The Blues are ruthless when it comes to title run-ins. They won 14 games in a row in the 2018/19 season to deny Liverpool a first Premier League title, and avenged the Reds' claiming of the trophy in 2020/21 with a 15-game winning streak that saw them win every game from mid-December to early March.

The same happened again in 2021/22, when they won each of their 12 possible games from early November to mid-January to deny the Reds the title on the final day of the season, before repeating the feat two years ago to secure a third-successive title. Arsenal won't fancy another run from City but if they can keep the pace, they're in with a shout.

