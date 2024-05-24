Highlights John Terry's Premier League dream team, minus Chelsea stars, is dominated by Manchester United players.

The team also included players from Liverpool and Arsenal, including one striker who used to keep Terry up at night.

Terry insists Frank Lampard is the best midfielder, but he wasn't allowed to include him in this lineup.

Few players have become synonymous with a football club like John Terry did with Chelsea. The passionate defender was captain of one of the greatest Premier League teams of all time, with his side stacking up domestic and European honours year after year, particularly during the Jose Mourinho era.

There's no doubting Terry and his teammates were behind some of the greatest moments in Chelsea history, and many of them will go down as some of the best players to grace the Premier League. But what happens when you take away those incredible Blues performers and try to put together an all-time Premier League XI with what's left?

Terry was tasked with exactly that by Sky Sports, as he assembled a dream team of Premier League players in which he was unable to include any Stamford Bridge stars.

Goalkeeper & Defence

David De Gea, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra

The backline selected by Terry features four Manchester United players, with Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea standing between the sticks. In front of him, Terry chose Gary Neville — whom he describes as "the best right back" in the Premier League era — and Patrice Evra down the left side of the defence.

Related 18 Best Defenders in World Football Right Now (Ranked) The 18 best defenders on the planet right now have been ranked in order

A central defensive partnership of Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand is preferred by Terry. While the latter is undoubtedly one of the very best centre-backs in recent history, there are many who would be surprised by Carragher's inclusion. However, it's worth remembering that, at his peaks, there were few who could match both the passion and the defensive awareness of Carragher.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Chelsea team of 2004/05 hold the record for the fewest goals conceded in a Premier League campaign. The Blues side that year conceded just 15 goals in the 38-game season.

Midfield

Cristiano Ronaldo, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs

As far as midfields go, it's hard to think of many better from the Premier League than this quartet. Cristiano Ronaldo may have evolved into a forward once he moved to Real Madrid, but he was very much an out-and-out winger during his time in England, and a prolific one at that. Meanwhile, on the other side, it's the man with more assists than anyone in the history of the competition and arguably the greatest winger the Premier League has ever seen, Ryan Giggs.

In the middle of the park, Terry has opted for a formidable duo in Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes. Two of the most technically gifted English midfielders this century, the pair were often among the goals thanks to their typical bursts into the box. That said, they were just as comfortable hitting one from a distance as they were applying a cool finish from closer to goal. On Scholes, he said:

"Naturally, Scholes was unbelievable. He did things I've not seen many players do. He was incredible."

However, if he had his way, Terry would include Frank Lampard in this lineup. Discussing who was better out of the trio of Lampard, Scholes, and Gerrard, Terry said: "I'm going to say Lamps, aren't I?​​ But having seen Lamps training, and seeing what he could do, he was unbelievable."

Attack

Wayne Rooney, Thierry Henry

As the third-highest goalscorer in Premier League history, it's always going to be hard to argue against Wayne Rooney securing a spot in any kind of all-time XI from the competition. But, Rooney's game was always about more than just goalscoring. The vision and ingenuity possessed by the former Everton and Manchester United man made him one of the most creative forwards the game has ever seen, and he had the technical prowess to create magic on the football field.

Speaking of magical players, Thierry Henry made football look easy at times. The Frenchman's raw pace, effortless finesse, and dazzling footwork clearly left a mark on Terry, who not only picked Henry in his all-star XI, but had incredibly high praise for the former Arsenal man, saying:

"The night before games, he is the one player in my career where I'd be thinking: 'It's going to be a tough day tomorrow.' Nobody but him had that effect on me."

"Coming up against Arsenal, he was so quick. He was the best by far," Terry added. "He had everything, like the silent assassin, could score with his head, go short, go in behind."