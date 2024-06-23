Highlights Wayne Rooney revealed how John Terry and Frank Lampard used to have their feet massaged until they fell asleep on England duty.

Terry and Lampard used the same massage therapist that they had at Chelsea, and he supposedly used to tuck the pair's feet in after they fell asleep.

Rooney, Terry and Lampard played alongside each other at four major international tournaments between 2004 and 2012.

Wayne Rooney hilariously revealed that Frank Lampard and John Terry used to have their feet massaged while they were falling asleep on England duty. The former Manchester United captain made the revelation during a recent episode of the Stick to Football podcast on Sky Sports.

Rooney, Lampard and Terry were regularly on international duty together during the 2000s and early 2010s, and competed at four major tournaments alongside each other; at the European Championship in 2004 and 2012, and the World Cup in 2006 and 2010. During the podcast, Rooney and host Gary Neville, another former England star, were discussing the concept of having a massage after an evening meal. Rooney said: "I used to get one at about 9pm.

Terry and Lampard's Massage Routine

Stars used to be massaged to sleep

"The last ones were JT and Lamps and they used to get Bill, who was the Chelsea masseure. He'd massage them, and they'd get in bed, and he'd go in and get their feet out of the end of the bed and massage their feet until they fall asleep and then he'd tuck them in." Neville looked shocked before brilliantly responding: "No wonder we f****** lost!"

Unsurprisingly, the topic seemed to rile up fellow panellist Roy Keane, who proceeded to rant about massage therapists. Keane said: “What used to annoy me was the lads who used to do the massages, they’d get a bit cocky. They settle into the club then they think they’re running the show, have got the music on and the team wins something, and all the masseurs would be on the pitch – just relax lads.

Keane's Rant About Massage Therapists

"They are not important"

“They all get a bit cocky, every one of them. We’re having a night out, free bar, and then they’d come with all their mates – you’re bringing your mates, relax. ‘Are we getting medals?’ no you’re not getting a medal, relax. Then they’d be wearing their headphones as if they were players, coming off the bus, and you’re thinking, 'just relax, oh my God'. ‘Anyone selling their car?’ – they’d try and buy the players cars on the cheap, and you’re like, 'lads, relax'.

“What happens to them [masseurs], they become mates with them [players], play golf with them, and then they think they’re a coach, a manager, and best buddies with all the players, and before you know it, they’re an agent, advising them.

“Do you know what else they do? They hang around and get players boots. They end up having loads of boots and the lads’ trainers – scavengers in the dressing room. Get rid of all the masseurs, every one of them. You have managers going, 'they’re really important'. They are not important.”