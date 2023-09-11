Highlights Former Chelsea captain, John Terry, is embarking on a one-man show, with high prices for add-ons, giving fans the opportunity to see him up close.

Former Chelsea captain, John Terry, is embarking on a one-man show in the near future that will see him appear in Basingstoke, Bournemouth, Birmingham and London, with some eyebrow raising prices being touted for add-ons.

Terry spent more than two decades with Chelsea in a long and successful football career that saw him win everything in sight including multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy. The ex-England defender is now working with the Blues' academy after having various coaching jobs in the game since he hung up his boots in 2018.

He has also just come off the back of scoring a goal in a legends game between his beloved Chelsea and Bayern Munich, in the same clash that saw him lift the biggest European prize in football, despite being unavailable to play in the 2012 Champions League final.

Remarkably, Terry netted his goal on exactly 26 minutes to match the shirt number he donned throughout his Stamford Bridge career. Chelsea fans would give anything to have his warrior-like mentality and ability in the back line once more to steady the ship. They will have the chance to see him during his London show, as long as they are willing to pay a substantial amount of money.

John Terry's one-man show has some eye-watering prices involved

The Basingstoke appearance took place last Friday and the Birmingham one is next on the agenda with general admission prices starting at a minimum of £25. While that may seem a reasonable amount, there are slightly higher figures involved for extra privileges.

To secure a signature from the legendary defender, an additional £100 will need to be paid on top of the entry fee according to The Telegraph. There is also reportedly a 'sponsorship package' on offer for those willing to fork out £500-per-person, with a table of 10 costing £5,000.

This package includes Terry having dinner with the table of 10 with each person being entitled to one autograph each and a picture with the iconic figure. It is a price that will be out of range for many, but it will no doubt be a tempting opportunity for those that can afford it.

This £5,000 table is already reported to be sold out for the Bournemouth and London events, but is still up for grabs at the show in Birmingham. The 'platinum package' is sold out for Birmingham, however, which is a £150 ticket that ensures a front row seat, but no guarantees over a signature. There is an additional "gold package" which costs £100 and includes a photo but no autograph, while a £55 'silver package' is on offer for the event in Bournemouth, which includes a photo with Terry and balcony seating.

The Telegraph also reports that the website selling tickets for the 'Evening with John Terry' tour, Knock Out memorabilia, makes no mention of where the proceeds from the event will be going.

Prices for admission do vary between venues, with London's prices said to start at £30, while the 'gold package' in the English capital is also £10 more expensive than elsewhere. None of the shows are completely sold out as things stand, so tickets can still be purchased for anyone interested. It is the first time Terry has taken part in such a tour, with the former England international perhaps looking to gauge the interest in future events.