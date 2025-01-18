As Chelsea and England legend John Terry entered the twilight period of his trophy-laden career, the occasional glass of wine crept into his dinners with family and friends – but the central defender once revealed who convinced him to stop drinking to get his career back on track.

A true warrior at the heart of defence, the London-born defender built a career – from top to bottom – with his dedication to mastering his craft and, although trophies evaded him on the international stage, he won a plethora of silverware as a result.

But there was a time at Stamford Bridge when the 78-cap England international, often the captain during his time at his boyhood club, was o-=ut of favour – and that was under Rafael Benitez’s 48-game stewardship between November 2012 and June 2013. He made just five league starts under the Spaniard.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Terry, between 1998 and 2017, made the third-most appearances for Chelsea (717) behind Ron Harris and Peter Bonetti.

That all changed when Jose Mourinho returned to the Stamford Bridge dugout for his second stint as Chelsea custodian in 2013 – one that changed the course of Terry’s concluding years as a professional footballer.

Revealing the career-changing phone call he shared with the Portuguese tactician, Terry recalled the story of how he stopped drinking in the latter stages of his playing days. Talking on Optus Sport’s Premier League Daily, the central defender said:

“When Rafa [Benitez] was at Chelsea, he didn’t play me. Then [Jose] Mourinho took over, he was the one on the phone to me in the summer going, ‘JT, I know you as an individual and I know you as a player, we start from scratch. You come back and you’re my captain, you’re going to play next year. Work hard in the summer.’

Barking-born Terry – a five-time Premier League winner – then insisted that he was out at dinner with his family at the time and, despite having a glass of wine to finish, pushed it to the side in order to prove his worth to the returning boss.

3:29 Related 20 Greatest Defenders In Premier League History (Ranked) The 20 greatest defenders in Premier League history, including Rio Ferdinand, John Terry and Ashley Cole, have been ranked.

“And I remember being out for dinner with my wife and my kids and I had a glass of wine. I got off the phone to him and was like, ‘That’s it, no more wine. That’s it, I’m training two to three times a day.’” he continued.

“And he’d press peoples’ buttons. He knew how to press mine, he knew how to press Lampard’s and get the best and suck every last bit out of everyone.”

Terry, 44, played under The Special One – who is regarded as one of the best football managers of all time – more times than any other manager during his lengthy career and, together in west London across both stints, the pair won three Premier League titles together.

Close

In Mourinho’s second campaign following his sensational return to the Premier League, 2014/15, Chelsea ran riot by adding another English crown to their repertoire. And Terry, who had been frozen out by Benitez, played every single minute.