John Terry is unquestionably one of Chelsea’s greatest ever players, while he’s also one of the best footballers that we’ve seen play during the Premier League era. In fact, a large part of Premier League viewers would argue the Englishman, now 43 years of age, is one of the best - if not the - central defenders in English top-tier history.

A fan favourite thanks to his undying willingness to win the ball, the Barking-born ace had the heart of a lion - and that's what endeared him to the Stamford Bridge faithful. He spent the vast majority of his career at Stamford Bridge and left in 2017, 22 years after joining the club as a youngster, with a host of winners’ medals.

The revered centre-back won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, a quartet of League Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League. Chelsea’s Player of the Year in 2000-01 and 2005-06, many were of the belief that Terry deserved an extra special send-off from the Blues at the end of his final campaign at the capital club.

That said, his final minute on the pitch for the Blues will never be forgotten - but for all the wrong reasons. Fans, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), were quick to call out the 'embarrassing' situation involving Terry's final steps on the Stamford Bridge turf in the blue of Chelsea.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Terry is the highest-scoring defender in Premier League history, having notched 41 goals.

John Terry's Final Minute as a Chelsea Player

Club legend given guard of honour in the 26th minute

Despite what Terry, a five-time Premier League winner, gave to the club, it’s still hard to believe that his final game with Chelsea saw him leave the pitch in the 26th minute of their top-flight outing against Sunderland as he received a guard of honour from his teammates. Stamford Bridge were on their feet in their thousands to thank a true club legend for his years of service.

Why the 26th minute? That was Terry’s famous shirt number during his long and illustrious career at Chelsea. Already-relegated Sunderland were only playing for pride at the time, but it’s still rather baffling that this mid-game send-off was allowed to happen. Only a genuine Premier League legend like Terry could get away with it. Watch the clip below:

Then-Sunderland boss David Moyes also revealed - in the wake of his side's 5-1 defeat - that he had been informed of Terry's pre-planned substitution. Terry, one of Chelsea's greatest-ever servants in the Premier League, had informed the editor of Chelsea fanzine ‘CFC UK’ of the plan.

The fanzine's Twitter account, @onlyapound, released the information prior to the league outing getting underway. Many bookmakers later revealed that they had paid out on bets on when Terry would come off. Incredibly, an investigation was carried out by the Football Association but Terry, Chelsea and Sunderland all avoided punishment after the FA’s integrity unit found no evidence of spot-fixing.

John Terry - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yelllow/Red Cards Chelsea 717 67 27 102/8 Aston Villa 36 1 1 2/0 Nottingham Forest 6 0 0 0/0 England 78 6 3 3/0

Fans Reacted Badly to Terry's Send-Off

Given the circumstances, many - especially fans of rival clubs - were critical of the stunt at the time, with one fan labelling 'modern day football' as 'absolutely embarrassing'. And that was the reoccurring theme throughout the social media posts - the consensus from football fans, at the time, was that it all was a bit over the top and unnecessary.

One supporter said: "What a pathetic send-off for John Terry midway through the first half. Things like that make the sport look like a joke, how embarrassing.", while another suggested that Terry's employers, Chelsea, should have been docked points: "Chelsea should get docked points for that John Terry guard of honour mid game! Embarrassing."

Another fan also called out the west London-based outfit: "This is one of the most embarrassing things I've ever seen in football. Chelsea tell SAFC to kick the ball out so they can sub Terry on 26 mins." A fourth wrote: "I can't get over this guard of honour. That's honestly the most embarrassing thing I've ever heard of in football."

Meanwhile, the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer, Alan Shearer expressed his thoughts on Match of the Day, commenting:

"First of all, [Terry] has been an absolute giant of the Premier League, 717 appearances, 15 trophies, but I’m not sure about this. "Sunderland agreeing to kick the ball out on 26 minutes, I don’t think anything should be done that could undermine the integrity of the game. "I know it was done with good intentions and he deserves the guard of honour, but it should have been before or after the game or in the last minute.”

Punters Made Money from Terry's 26th-Minute Substitution

Pre-match odds were at 100/1

Close

An investigation by the FA was unsuccessful in finding the parties guilty of spot-fixing: an attempt to defraud bookmakers by a player taking a pre-arranged action. However, three gamblers correctly predicted that Terry would leave the pitch in the 26th minute and put money on before the game at odds of 100/1. Two of the successful betting slips were shared on social media, with punters raking in £2,525 and £1,010 from stakes of £25 and £10, respectively.

"We replied to a novelty request for odds on John Terry's substitution - one of hundreds on the Chelsea game - and fair play to the three punters who were on at odds of 100-1," a Paddy Power spokesman said at the time. "To be honest, the only mistake here is we should have clocked sooner there'd be another cringe-worthy Chelsea send-off for JT."

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 13/10/24.