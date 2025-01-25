Summary John Terry spent almost two decades at Chelsea as a player, playing with countless stars in that time.

His team of best-ever teammates include players of any point in Terry's career, with some having never played with each other.

Though there is loads of talent in the team, there are still some notable exclusions.

Former Chelsea defender John Terry listed a star-studded selection of names when asked to reveal his greatest 11 of Chelsea teammates.

Terry spent two decades playing professional football and the centre-back, excluding a brief loan with Nottingham Forest in 2000 and his final season with Aston Villa, spent his entire career with Chelsea. Terry is a Stamford Bridge legend, having guided the club to countless honours as captain.

Back in 2015, for an article from the Daily Mail, Terry sat down with Jamie Carragher to answer several questions about his career. One such question presented to the ex-England international was, what would his greatest 11 of past Chelsea teammates look like?

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Petr Cech, Ashley Cole, John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho and Branislav Ivanovic

The number one in Terry’s best-ever Chelsea 11 is Petr Cech. In truth, there is no other name that could be in goal. Cech joined the Blues in 2004 and gave them over a decade of service, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever shot-stoppers. Cech’s 207 clean sheets in the top flight is a record for the division and he is, currently, the only goalkeeper to have over 200 to his name.

Ahead of Cech in Terry’s team, alongside himself at the back, is Ricardo Carvalho. After signing from Porto, where he had worked with Jose Mourinho, the Portuguese became a mainstay in the Chelsea backline for six years, often partnering Terry as he helped Chelsea win three Premier League titles and three FA Cups.

On the flanks of the defence are Ashley Cole and Branislav Ivanovic. Cole, who also played for Arsenal in the Premier League, is widely regarded as one of the greatest left-backs of all time and Ivanovic remains a cult hero at Stamford Bridge for his time at the club. Both were key in Chelsea’s run to winning the 2011/12 Champions League, though Ivanovic himself was suspended for the final.

Midfielders

Claude Makelele, Frank Lampard and Eden Hazard