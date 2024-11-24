John Terry was no stranger playing in hostile atmospheres in both in the Premier League, and in European competition throughout his 20-year career.

But it was a UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Liverpool at Anfield in 2005 which stands out the most to the former Chelsea and England captain, where, despite going on to lose the contest, Terry detailed how 'inspiring' the atmosphere was, and how the Anfield crowd literally willed their team to victory that night.

Terry Names 2005 UCL Clash at Anfield As His Favourite Atmosphere

Terry: 'I have never heard anything like it'

Having been integral to Chelsea Football Club from 1998-2015, Terry played in 717 matches for the Blues, in which he lifted five Premier Leagues, five FA Cups, three League Cups, a Europa League and a Champions League, going down as one of the greatest defenders to ever don the Chelsea blue.

Used to playing in front of large, raucous crowds, both at Stamford Bridge and in some of the biggest stadiums around Europe, it is actually an English top-flight rival club whose atmosphere is most memorable for the former Three Lions star, and on one particular European night in 2005.

Detailing in his autobiography, via This Is Anfield, Terry expressed how he got goosebumps when walking out to the roars of the home crowd in a pivotal second-leg to determine who would be going through to that season's Champions League final. He wrote:

"I have never heard anything like it before, and I don’t think I ever will again. It is the best atmosphere I’ve ever played in. I walked out into that cauldron and heard that singing and saw that passion. The hairs on my arms were standing up. To see a spectacle like that is inspiring to anyone."

Despite the deafening noise from the Reds crowd, widely known to be one of the most hostile atmospheres in all of European football, Terry insisted he wasn't daunted by it, further commenting on how 'spectacular' the fans in the stadium looked too.

"I just kept looking around, trying to take it all in. I wasn’t daunted by it, but it was amazing. I wish more crowds were like that. Apart from the volume, it looked spectacular, too. In the seconds before the referee blew his whistle for the start of the match, the whole stadium let out this great long roar as if they were going to power Liverpool to victory."

Garcia’s Ghost Goal Eliminated the Blues

Luis Garcia's goal was enough to send Liverpool to the final in Istanbul

After Chelsea defeated Bayern Munich, and Liverpool beat Juventus in their Champions League quarter-final bouts, they had to battle it out over a two-legged semi-final to decide who would reach the final, set to be held in Istanbul.

The first leg, held at Stamford Bridge, drew a 0-0 stalemate, which meant that the following match at Anfield would be a win-or-go-home contest with the highest stakes on the line.

But the tone for the game would be set pretty early on, with Reds striker Luis Garcia's strike, after Milan Baros's attempt to dink the ball over the emerging Petr Cech, deemed to have crossed the line - albeit very controversially - despite not looking at any point to have done so, with William Gallas looking to have cleared it away.

Alas, in a moment that will haunt Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho and Blues fans forever, Liverpool were awarded the goal, which was all they needed to seal a 1-0 victory, and on they went to set up a final against Italian juggernauts AC Milan in Istanbul, in what became one of the most memorable Champions League Finals in history.

The Miracle of Istanbul

Without defeating Chelsea, Liverpool's infamous UCL win never would have happened

Garcia's phantom goal may have been dramatic, but it would not touch anywhere near the level at which the events that unfolded in the final did.

With Milan having just edged past PSV Eindhoven after winning the tie on the away goals rule, the team stacked with world-class talent, featuring Paolo Maldini, Kaka, and Andrea Pirlo, looked to be too much to handle for a Liverpool squad that lacked the same level of talent in some positions on the pitch.

Having ridden their luck for much of the competition, the wheels looked to be well and truly falling off after first-half strikes from Maldini and Hernan Crespo gave Milan a 3-0 lead going into half-time.

But Liverpool would miraculously rally back, with club captain Steven Gerrard's lofted header kick-starting the comeback with little over half-an-hour left to be played. Two minutes later, Vladimir Smicer drilled a long-range effort into the bottom left-corner of Dida's goal.

Just a few minutes later, Liverpool were awarded a penalty after Man of the Match Gerrard was brought down in the box, with the spot kick becoming the responsibility of midfielder, Xabi Alonso. His penalty would be saved, but the ball was parried back into his path for him to smash home, marking the completion of the comeback.

After the contest went to extra time, Milan's Andriy Shevchenko had a chance late on to secure victory for the Italians, but Jerzy Dudek stood strong and blocked his effort at point-blank range...twice.

With the two sides unable to be separated after the extra period, penalties would decide the winner, and Shevchenko's poor penalty right down the middle, comfortably saved by Dudek, would see Liverpool become Champions of Europe for the fifth time.

While Milan did exact their revenge on the Reds two years later, defeating them 2-1 in Athens, nothing can ever take away from the Miracle of Istanbul, which will go down in football folklore forever.

All statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 19/11/2024.