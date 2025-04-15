John Terry has revealed who he thinks is the greatest player in the history of Chelsea Football Club. The former centre-back is an icon at Stamford Bridge and was at the forefront of the side's most successful period ever. His role as captain can't be overstated as they won a handful of trophies, including multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

Terry is considered one of the best defenders in Premier League history and is certainly one of the best English centre-backs to ever play the beautiful game. He's undoubtedly one of Chelsea's biggest legends too and the club have had their fair share of them. The likes of Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and Petr Cech have all been icons at Stamford Bridge and now, Terry has named which player he thinks is the club's greatest player ever.

Terry Named Lampard as Chelsea Greatest Ever Player

The two spent a significant portion of their careers together

While Chelsea have had some mesmerising talents over the years, it was a no-brainer for Terry when it came to naming the club's greatest ever player. Speaking to Chelsea directly, with quotes shared via the club's official website, he was tasked with picking the best XI in their history and when he got to Lampard, he was effusive in his praise and labelled him their greatest ever player. Speaking about his former teammate, he said: