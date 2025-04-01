John Terry is among the best footballers to ever play for Chelsea. With 717 appearances for the club, he is the Blues' second most-capped star. He made that time count as well.

Indeed, the Englishman left Stamford Bridge in 2017 with five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League in his trophy cabinet. As such, he is and always will be regarded as one of the best defenders the English top flight has ever seen.

As a result of spending such a long period at the top of the game, Terry saw plenty of brilliant footballers come and go at Chelsea. With that in mind, he is well-placed to say who was the most talented.

John Terry Called Eden Hazard "Chelsea's Most Talented Player"

Also praised Frank Lampard