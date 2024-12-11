John Terry left his mark on the Premier League after spending 19 years winning trophies and captaining Chelsea to domestic and European glory. The English icon was one of the toughest centre-backs to grace the English top-flight and called time on his career in 2018 after winning five Premier League titles.

The former England captain was colossal at the back at Stamford Bridge and is, for many, the best defender in the club's history. He didn't always have it easy though, as he came against some of the most formidable attackers, creative midfielders and solid defenders in the English game. Chelsea went to war with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal during his playing days.

That's why Terry was given the difficult task of naming his all-time Premier League XI in 2017 while a guest on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football. The one caveat was that he could only choose non-Chelsea players, meaning Frank Lampard, Ashley Cole and Petr Cech weren't available for selection.

David de Gea (GK)

Manchester United

David de Gea was given the nod in goal and the former Manchester United goalkeeper was one of the finest shot-stoppers in Premier League history. He won the title with the Red Devils in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge at Old Trafford and was a standout performer in the post-Ferguson era.

The Spaniard made vital saves throughout his 12 years at United. But his display against Arsenal in 2017, when he matched the record for most saves in a Premier League match with 14 was his finest performance. He's his club's joint Player of the Year record holder with four awards.

David de Gea Premier League Career Appearances Clean Sheets Titles Golden Gloves 415 148 1 2

Gary Neville (RB)

Manchester United

Gary Neville was a teammate of Terry's at international level and was renowned for his defensive mindset while boasting similar leadership qualities to the former Chelsea skipper. He led Manchester United to two league titles after already winning six before he replaced Roy Keane as captain.

A hardworking right-back, he possessed a footballing IQ that made him a threat going forward, offering his right-wing teammate an option on the overlap. He was a fiery and passionate character who raised his teammates' standards while wearing the armband.

Gary Neville Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 397 5 35 8

Jamie Carragher (CB)

Liverpool

Jamie Carragher laughed off Terry picking him in his greatest Premier League XI but his former England teammate felt they would have made an excellent partnership. They rarely had the opportunity to play together at the international level, but the former Liverpool centre-back was a brave defender who played with a no-nonsense mentality.

He failed to win the Premier League during his 15 years at Anfield but was a mainstay in the Reds' team, helping them win the Champions League in 2005. The problem Carragher had earning more recognition was that he played at a time when English football was thriving in the defensive department.

Jamie Carragher Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 508 3 16 0

Rio Ferdinand (CB)

Manchester United, West Ham United, Leeds United, QPR

Rio Ferdinand had his issues with Terry, but the pair were a perfect match at the back for England. One of the Premier League's best ball-playing centre-backs in history, the Manchester United legend was tidy in possession while reliable in the air. He was courageous, often donning battle scars as he put in the hard work for the Red Devils.

Terry and Ferdinand crossed paths at the height of Chelsea and United's title rivalry in the 2000s and 2010s. There might not have been a more engrossing centre-back duel than when the English duo waged war at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford.

Rio Ferdinand Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 455 8 8 6

Patrice Evra (LB)

Manchester United

Patrice Evra was a dogged left-back who boasted similarities to Terry's former club teammate Ashley Cole. An aggressive approach, constantly haggling attackers with his pace and persistence won the hearts of Manchester United fans. He was also clever going forward and used his experience to lead the younger generation in the latter stages of his Red Devils spell.

The Frenchman won five titles at Old Trafford and his work ethic made him a favourite under Sir Alex Ferguson. He was a larger-than-life personality who wore his heart on his sleeve.

Patrice Evra Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 379 10 33 5

Cristiano Ronaldo (RW)

Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's meteoric rise came at Manchester United, where he left defenders like Terry chasing shadows with his quick feet and frightening pace. He was less physically developed during his Red Devils days, playing out on the wing and his agility made him a nightmare to defend against.

The Portuguese great evolved into a dominant forward at the time he left United in 2009 for Real Madrid. He'd scored a plethora of goals and won three titles while winning the first of his five Ballons d'Or and a European Golden Boot.

Cristiano Ronaldo League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 236 103 39 3

Steven Gerrard (CM)

Liverpool

Steven Gerrard never got his hands on the Premier League title, but he's always mentioned among the league's midfield heroes because of his consistent world-class displays at Anfield. The former England international captained Liverpool with pride as a born and bred Merseysider.

An all-rounded midfield warrior, Gerrard could score any type of goal, create history-making moments out of nowhere and put in a shift defensively. He nearly joined Terry at Chelsea in 2005 but showed loyalty by staying put with the Reds.

Jamie Carragher Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 504 121 97 0

Paul Scholes (CM)

Manchester United

Paul Scholes was a genius with the ball at his feet, able to carve open defences with his extraordinary vision and playmaking abilities. His versatility made him a daunting prospect for the opposition, excelling in central midfield, attacking midfield and as a second striker. He won 11 Premier League titles with Manchester United.

Terry acknowledged Scholes' talent when asked which of the former Red Devil, Gerrard and Lampard was the best:

"I'm going to say Lamps, aren't I? But I do think naturally Scholes was unbelievable. He did things I've not seen many players do. He was incredible."

England's failure to get the best out of Scholes during his international career continues to be a head-scratcher. His best displays came in the English top-flight at Old Trafford.

Paul Scholes Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 499 107 60 11

Ryan Giggs (LW)

Manchester United

Ryan Giggs had no flaws in his game, which largely led to him flourishing at the top level for 23 years with Manchester United. The Red Devils' all-time appearance maker, he was an excellent ball-carrying left-winger at the height of his career. But his longevity saw him move into central midfield in the twilight of his career and he controlled his team's rhythm with aplomb.

The Welshman won 13 titles at Old Trafford and was a thorn in Terry's Chelsea side when the two giants of English football did battle. He was also a great leader, demanding the best out of his teammates.

Ryan Giggs Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 958 167 264 13

Wayne Rooney (ST)

Manchester United, Everton

Wayne Rooney broke onto the scene as a budding teenager at Everton before reaching superstardom at Manchester United. A domineering centre-forward, his physicality, eye for goal and astute decision-making put him in a league of his own at Old Trafford. He was a big-game player who relished the pressure.

United's all-time record goalscorer adapted to any role asked of him, including as a midfielder with stunning performances later on in his career. He is one of the most naturally gifted talents that British football has birthed and Terry's former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho was eager to sign him throughout his reign at Stamford Bridge.

Wayne Rooney Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 491 208 108 5

Thierry Henry (ST)

Arsenal

Thierry Henry is the player Terry feared coming up against the most in his career and with good reason, as he lit up the Premier League with Arsenal. A member of the Gunners' Invincibles team of 2004, Henry's unpredictability tormented defenders; with quick movement and instinctive finishing, he was sublime. There was no easy game against the Frenchman because he'd trick you into thinking he was going through the middle before turning down the left channel.

Terry explained just how difficult Henry was to play against:

"Henry was the toughest I've faced. For me, it has to be Henry, I think for longevity and what he'd done, he was the one player I feared going into games."

Henry is Arsenal's all-time record goalscorer and won two Premier League titles with the north Londoners. He posted 10 goals in 20 games against Chelsea during his illustrious career.

Thierry Henry Premier League Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 258 175 72 2

All statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/12/2024.