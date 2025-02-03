Former Chelsea captain John Terry has revealed which Premier League striker he 'hated' playing against the most. The Englishman, who lifted five league titles across an illustrious trophy-laden career, was an ever-present in the Blues' side from the early-2000s for around 15 years and faced all manner of top-class forwards.

He entered the Chelsea team at the start of the century at the same time that Thierry Henry was at the peak of his powers, standing out as the best player in the league and perhaps being the finest to ever grace the English top-flight.

The pair enjoyed some thrilling battles during the Frenchman's time in England, with the two legends facing off nine times against each other across the league and Champions League.

However, it is Terry who boasts the winning record: winning three, drawing four and losing twice across their nine games. Across those games, Henry netted three times and provided one assist, while Terry managed two goals.

Terry Named Thierry Henry as His Toughest Premier League Opponent

The Chelsea defender 'hated' playing against Arsenal in his prime

Taking to X to post his views, Terry posted a clip of the striker scoring a goal on the Sky Sports programme 'The 100 Club', writing a complimentary message to his old adversary.

“Just watching Thierry Henry goals” Terry tweeted in 2022. “What a player, I hated playing against him. Any young strikers out there please watch his goals.”

Henry went on to net 175 goals across his career in England, picking up two league titles, three FA Cups, two Player of the Season awards and featured in the Team of the Year on five occasions.

Previously, Terry also spoke in great detail about Henry on the Coaches Voice, detailing how he had 'sleepless nights' as he prepared to face the striker:

"Thierry Henry. I literally had sleepless nights. For me, when I first came into the Chelsea team he was the best. Arsenal was one of the best sides in the Premier League if not the world, at the time. He just had everything: pace, power, could score with both feet, headers."

Chelsea legend Terry continued and revealed how the pair used to speak directly in the aftermath of their games on the pitch, which he clearly valued as invaluable for his development at the time.

"He was someone who I had to be on my game for and I had some really great battles with him along the way. As a young player, he was always great with me; he would always put his arm around me after the game - 'Listen just try and do this'...stuff like that you can't put a price on. He was brilliant for me both on and off the pitch."

In terms of Terry's career, alongside five league titles, he also achieved six FA Cups, three League Cups, one Champions League, one Europa League, was a five-time FIFA World XI feature and was the UEFA Club Defender of the Year on three occasions.

And he was part of the best defensive performance by any side in Premier League history, setting the record of conceding just 15 goals in their title-winning campaign in the 2004-05 season under Jose Mourinho - a record that looks next to impossible to beat.