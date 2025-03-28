John Terry, formerly of Chelsea and England, is no doubt one of the nation’s greatest-ever defenders – he was ruthless, a leader and lifted the title five times. But who are, in the eyes of the 44-year-old, the four greatest defenders to grace the Premier League?

Chelsea through and through, the Barking-born enforcer racked up 717 games for the west Londoners before spending a brief swansong – between July 2017 and July 2018 – in Birmingham with Aston Villa before calling time on his illustrious career.

3:29 Related 20 Greatest Defenders In Premier League History (Ranked) The 20 greatest defenders in Premier League history, including Rio Ferdinand, John Terry and Ashley Cole, have been ranked.

By virtue of his position, he is certainly well-placed to offer his perspective on who, from the array of talent at his disposal, are the greatest defenders in Premier League history. Spoiler alert: his former partner in crime, Ricardo Carvalho, is snubbed.

John Terry