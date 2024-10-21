John Terry has responded in brutal fashion after a football fan claimed Virgil van Dijk was better than the former Chelsea defender. Following his move to Liverpool from Southampton in 2018, the Dutch centre-back has become one of the best centre-halves in the world and he's now considered one of the best to have ever played in the Premier League.

It's only natural, then, that there have been plenty of comparisons between the Reds star and Chelsea's former captain, Terry. While debating the ultimate combined XI between the Blues and Liverpool ahead of their clash on Sunday via the SportBible YouTube channel, one fan claimed Van Dijk was far better than his positional rival. He even went as far as to say that Terry himself would agree that the Dutchman is better than he ever was.

After going through the other positions, the two got onto the topic of Van Dijk vs Terry around 12 minutes into the video. Then, Liverpool fan Doyle Mills claimed the former was better in all areas than the latter and even claimed the Chelsea legend would agree. He said:

"Ask John Terry, ask Rio Ferdinand, lad, 'how good's Virgil van Dijk?' They'll say, 'he's better than me.' Yes, he's better [than Terry]. Of course he is. His ball carrying ability [is better], without a doubt. There's nothing, nothing, that Terry can do that Virgil can't and he'll do better at it. I guarantee that!"

John Terry's Response

While there's sure to be debate about whether Mills' comments were accurate. One thing he said wasn't true and that's the fact that Terry would agree that Van Dijk is better than he ever was. In fact, the former Chelsea man did quite the opposite and responded to the video on social media.

Commenting under SportBible's Instagram post of the comments, the 43-year-old listed many of his own accomplishments to stake his claim as being the better of the two. The former England skipper admitted he liked Van Dijk, but it's pretty clear from his statement that he is confident that the Liverpool man hasn't reached his status just yet.

"Goals... Clean Sheets... Prems... Individual awards... FA Cups... Shall I keep going? I love VVD but..."

No matter which side of the fence you fall on, both centre-backs are two of the very best in Premier League history and were difference-makers for their sides.