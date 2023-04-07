Frank Lampard was appointed Chelsea's interim manager on Thursday afternoon.

The 44-year-old will take charge of the Blues until the end of the season.

"It is clear what the role is in terms of the title of the role, and I'm absolutely understanding that," Lampard told Chelsea's official website.

"I want to do as well as I can in this period to show that I'm capable of coaching and managing really well. Then we'll see what happens.

"I've got no problems, I don't need answers to that point [about the future]. I've taken the job under these conditions exactly knowing what it is. Now it's just for me to do it very well."

Who will be part of Frank Lampard's backroom staff?

Lampard's backroom staff has not been made official at the time of writing.

However, the Daily Telegraph's Matt Law has stated that Joe Edwards, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones will be working with Lampard until the end of the season.

Chelsea fan slates John Terry after Frank Lampard's appointment

Lampard's long-time teammate and good friend John Terry will not be working with him, barring any late changes.

A Chelsea fan, Twitter user @bluedaze65, was glad not to see Terry among Lampard's backroom staff and sent a post criticising him.

The fan wrote: "Delighted that Lamps is back and excited by the back room appointments. But please don’t add JT to that list.

"Club legend but Too much golf and not enough coaching experience to warrant inclusion. We’re past the days of barrack-room bombast."

John Terry hits back at Chelsea fan

Terry saw the fan's post and he schooled him in two tweets.

The first tweet read, per the Daily Mail: "Lazy comment. I have all my coaching badges to coach at the TOP LEVEL in the game.

"Spent three years at Villa and WON PROMOTION to the Premier League, improved players and individuals year after year.

"Oh and played at the top level under some of the best managers in the game for 17 years."

That tweet has now been deleted.

His second reply, which Terry has not deleted, reads: "Also unbelievable news for everyone at Chelsea to have Lamps back.

"I know how this works, Frank has his team and if I went into a job I would have mine.

"I won’t have people talk nonsense.

"Lamps is the best player in our history and this is just what we needed. Super Frank".

When will Lampard manage his first game as Chelsea's interim manager?

Lampard will take charge of Chelsea for their match against Wolves at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will then travel to Real Madrid for their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie in midweek, before playing Brighton at Stamford Bridge next weekend.