Highlights John Terry has criticised the BBC for mocking Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal star's penalty miss.

The 39-year-old was denied from the spot by Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak as he continues his search for a Euro 2024 goal.

Terry branded the mocking nature of a caption on BBC programming as a 'disgrace'.

John Terry has slammed the BBC for using a caption which mocked Cristiano Ronaldo after the Al-Nassr forward missed a penalty in extra-time of Portugal's Euro 2024 victory against Slovenia. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak should be given credit for the brilliant save he pulled off when facing Ronaldo from 12 yards.

The Portuguese are now into the last eight of the tournament after eventually seeing off a stubborn Slovenian side in a dramatic penalty shootout. Diogo Costa was the hero on the night as the FC Porto shot-stopper became the first goalkeeper in European Championship history to save three spot-kicks in a penalty shootout.

He also bailed out Ronaldo's long-time teammate, Pepe, in the second half of extra-time after the ex-Real Madrid stalwart slipped and allowed young striker Benjamin Sesko through on goal. Costa stood up brilliantly and spared both Ronaldo and Pepe's blushes. The former had already missed his penalty by that point after Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota was fouled inside the area.

Related Portugal 0-0 (3-0) Slovenia: Player Ratings and Match Highlights A brave Slovenia were cruelly knocked out by the penalty lottery, thanks to heroics from Diogo Costa

John Terry Brands the BBC a 'Disgrace'

Ronaldo was mocked for penalty miss

When analysing Ronaldo's penalty heartache, the BBC added a caption to the screen for viewers to see. It jokingly poked fun at the 39-year-old's misfortune as the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper thwarted him.

The text read: "Misstiano Penaldo," which is a play on words between the superstar's name and the fact he missed his penalty. John Terry in particular took exception to this as the former England defender voiced his thoughts via Instagram.

Terry posted a picture of the graphic with the caption "BBC this is a disgrace!". In case anyone was unaware of the meaning behind the ex-Chelsea captain's post, he also added a huge arrow pointing to the nickname given to Ronaldo by the BBC. View this below:

He wasn't the only one appalled at the corporation's conduct, as many fans and journalists voiced their thoughts on a national broadcaster openly mocking a player. The BBC has yet to comment on the situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo Redeems Himself

He converted his second spot-kick

Ronaldo had cut a frustrated figure all night as the top goalscorer in Euros history struggled to add to his impressive tally in the competition. He had already gone through his first group stage at the tournament without finding the net.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo (14) has scored more goals at the European Championships than any other player in history.

Slovenia proved to be a tough nut to crack and the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend failed to force the ball into the net despite his best efforts. He was even seen in tears after being unable to beat Oblak from the penalty spot. The usually cool and collected forward's emotional outburst caught many by surprise but he would have the last laugh on the day.

During the penalty shootout after a goalless draw, Ronaldo proved he's not one to shy away from the spotlight as he was the first Portugal player to step up and fire his spot kick into the bottom corner, setting his team on to victory. Slovenia would fail to convert a single penalty as Costa made history and Bernardo Silva wrapped up the victory.