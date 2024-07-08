Highlights John Terry defended England manager Gareth Southgate and criticised some former players in a video he shared on Instagram.

The former England captain claimed he doesn't care how England win at Euro 2024.

Southgate has led his side to a third semi-final in four major tournaments.

Former England captain John Terry was critical of some ex-Three Lions players for how they have critiqued Gareth Southgate's managerial showing at Euro 2024. It has been a tough tournament for England who, despite having made it to the semi-finals, have received some brutal analysis for their poor performances throughout the tournament.

Terry, who played in four international tournaments during his career and appeared 78 times for his country, has made his feelings clear on some of his former teammates who have piled the pressure onto Southgate, while also suggesting that England are capable of beating anyone in the competition.

Terry Slams Hypocritical Ex-England Players

The former defender doesn't care how England win

Speaking on Instagram Live, one of the Premier League's greatest-ever defenders stated how he didn't care if Southgate's side played well as long as they won their games. He said:

"Funny how all of these ex-players and pundits think England are good again all of a sudden. I couldn't give a s*** how we play as long as we win.

"Those ex-players and pundits never got past a quarter-final by the way. Lot of people saying [Cole] Palmer should start. Again, I think he's done enough, what a season he's had. Who comes out? Hard to be England manager. I am all about getting out the group. No matter how you do it, get out of the group. Look at Argentina in the World Cup, losing their first game and going on to win it. Greece 2004, very average team went on and won it.

"I think we'd all agree if we get to the final we need to be better, but in a one-off game I actually fancy us against anybody. I think this group are special. I think the mental state Gareth has got them in and has done over the last four or six years is superb."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate has won more international tournament knockout games than every England manager since the 1966 World Cup victory combined.

Related Bukayo Saka's Brilliant Interview After England's Win vs Switzerland Bukayo Saka gave a brilliant interview in the aftermath of England's win over Switzerland at Euro 2024.

England Euro 2024 So Far

Three Lions will meet the Netherlands in the last four

Having entered the tournament as one of the favourites, Southgate's side have overcome some self-inflicted obstacles to be one of the final four participants at Euro 2024. Having been drawn alongside Slovenia, Serbia and Denmark, the 2021 runners-up qualified first from Group C with five points, managing to only beat Dragan Stojkovic's side in the opening fixture.

A last minute Jude Bellingham overhead kick and an extra-time winner from Harry Kane saw England reach the quarters thanks to a 2-1 win over Slovakia. The Three Lions then overcame Switzerland on penalties to reach the semi-finals.