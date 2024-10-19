Key Takeaways John Terry once handpicked a former Chelsea academy player to be his future replacement.

Jake Clarke-Salter starred for both club and country and youth level but failed to live up to expectations, playing just 16 minutes in the Premier League.

He left Chelsea in 2022 after a series of loan moves, and now plays for Queens Park Rangers.

There are certain figures who create such a legacy at a football club that, when they are gone, they become impossible to replace. Sir Alex Ferguson is a prime example, as Manchester United still haven't found the right successor more than a decade on from his 2013 retirement. Players like Thierry Henry and Steven Gerrard are still longed for by the supporters of their former clubs, even though both Liverpool and Arsenal are currently at the top of the English football food chain.

Then there's John Terry, Chelsea's captain fantastic. While the Blues have had several top-quality centre-backs since their former skipper left, there has still been no one quite like the no-nonsense, tough-tackling, Terry Butcher-esque leader. The phrase 'they don't make them like they used to' couldn't be more applicable when it comes to the 43-year-old.

The end of Terry's Stamford Bridge tenure was a slow and gradual one. Physically, he was showing signs of deterioration long before he left, giving him plenty of time to scout out who could fill his void. The man he chose to do that was an academy star - not Levi Colwill, but instead, the lesser-known Jake Clarke-Salter.

The iconic defender had high hopes for the academy graduate

For those unaware of Jake Clarke-Salter, it's worth noting that he was highly touted while coming up through the ranks at Cobham. The defender was part of a very successful Chelsea youth team that won the FA Youth Cup five times in a row between 2014 and 2019. Clarke-Salter was in the squad for the first three of those victories, alongside other notable alumni like Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, and Fikayo Tomori, all of whom have gone on to earn international caps for England.

For a long time, it appeared that Clarke-Salter would follow a similar path. He even partnered Tomori at the heart of the defence as England's under-20 team won the World Cup in 2017. Aside from Tomori, five other players from that squad would eventually be promoted to the senior Three Lions squad.

Yet, despite how things ultimately turned out, it was Clarke-Salter who received John Terry's blessing. As quoted by the Sun, the former England captain was hopeful that the youngster would follow in his footsteps, saying:

"Jake reminds me of myself. He’s doing great and I hope he goes on to take my position in the team."

Unfortunately, the hype and potential didn’t live up to expectations. In total, Clarke-Salter made just one Premier League appearance for Chelsea - a 16-minute substitute cameo in 2016. His only other appearance for the club came two seasons later in the Carabao Cup.

Clarke-Salter's Career Post-Chelsea

The defender went on several loan spells

After his quite literal 15 minutes of Premier League fame, the defender was able to kickstart his career with a loan move to Bristol Rovers in 2016. The League One side consolidated a midtable finish while allowing the youngster to gain valuable experience in senior football. Over the following years, Clarke-Salter embarked on a series of loan moves to various clubs, including Sunderland (2017/18) in the Championship, which would end in relegation, and Vitesse Arnhem (2018/19) in the Eredivisie, where he developed further in a more technical European league.

In 2019/20, Clarke-Salter returned to the Championship, joining Birmingham City on loan, where he made a significant impact and would return for another loan spell at St Andrews the following year. The next term, he went off to Coventry City on a temporary basis. At this point, it seemed all but clear that the once promising defender had found his level in the second tier. It was decided that he would leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

Upon the expiry of his Chelsea contract, Clarke-Salter signed permanently with Queens Park Rangers in 2022, where he has remained ever since. He has also not been able to join his former teammates in becoming a senior international, having been limited to 12 under-21 appearances where he was also able to add one goal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Clarke-Salter has made a total of 184 professional appearances in his career.

After making his move to Loftus Road, the man himself reflected on people's perception of him failing to reach his supposedly clear potential, saying:

"You can say I didn’t live up to what people thought. That’s something I’ve had to reflect on over the years. I’m happy now at QPR because I’ve found my home again. I enjoy my football, which is the main thing. "I had an opportunity to stay around the Chelsea first team and train every day and learn a bit more — but I just wanted to play games. I went out at a young age, at 18 to 19, and then ended up breaking and dislocating my elbow while at Bristol Rovers. "At Chelsea, I was training with some of the world’s best players, people like Eden Hazard, JT and Cesc Fabregas. So I should’ve shown more patience rather than try to rush off."