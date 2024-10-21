Key Takeaways John Terry claimed that he is a better defender than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk after the Reds' 2-1 win over Chelsea.

While Terry does have better statistics overall, when compared on a per-game basis, the results are much different.

Van Dijk surpasses Terry in many key areas, despite Terry conceding fewer goals.

In the wake of Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, John Terry sparked a debate online as he responded to claims that Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was a better player than he was. The Dutchman received praise for his efforts during the game, leading some to suggest that he had surpassed the legacy of the former Blues skipper.

Terry responded to this on social media, listing his accolades as evidence that he was in fact the superior of the two. Both are largely considered to be among the very best the Premier League has ever had to offer, but a statistical breakdown of their years in England's top flight gives a fascinating insight into which of the pair comes out on top.

Defending Statistics

Van Dijk impresses on a per appearances basis

Given just how long Terry played at the very top of English football - another factor to consider when debating whether he is better than Van Dijk - it is no surprise that, in many aspects, the former England captain is statistically far ahead. At the time of writing, the Chelsea legend has made 220 more Premier League appearances than Van Dijk. Naturally, this has allowed him to rack up some impressive numbers over the years.

In those games, Terry was part of 214 clean sheets and even conceded just 251 goals. Given that he once had to play in goal too, that’s an outstanding figure when compared to Van Dijk, who has conceded 253 goals in far fewer matches. However, it's worth noting that Van Dijk once played for Southampton, an admittedly weaker side, which should be taken into account.

Terry made a total of 217 blocks, 420 interceptions, and 357 successful tackles in his Premier League career, alongside 1,852 clearances. These figures all surpass Van Dijk's, but when analysed on a per-game ratio, the balance shifts.

While the Englishman remains ahead in clean sheets and goals conceded, thanks in part to his formidable partnership with Ricardo Carvalho during Jose Mourinho's first spell at Chelsea, the only other statistic where he edges out Van Dijk on a per-game basis is in successful tackles - and only by the slimmest of margins.

In contrast, the Liverpool number four comfortably leads in blocks, interceptions, clearances (both overall and headed), and aerial battles won. With more years ahead of him, the Dutchman has the opportunity to widen these gaps even further in the future.

Terry vs Van Dijk PL defensive stats per game averages Stat Terry Van Dijk Clean Sheets 0.43 0.39 Goals Conceded 0.51 0.93 Blocks 0.44 0.55 Interceptions 0.85 1.47 Successful Tackles 0.7 0.66 Clearances 3.76 4.98 Headed Clearances 2.08 2.73 Aerial Battles Won 1.42 4.3

Disciplinary and Mistakes Statistics

Van Dijk has never scored a Premier League own goal

It’s one thing to prevent the opposition from scoring, but it must be done fairly. In terms of discipline, Van Dijk has a far cleaner record. The Dutchman has accumulated just 19 yellow cards (0.069 per game) and two red cards during his Premier League career. In contrast, Terry picked up 66 yellow cards (0.14 per game) and was sent off six times.

When it comes to mistakes, Van Dijk also has the upper hand. Remarkably, he has never scored an own goal in the Premier League, whereas Terry put the ball into his own net on four occasions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: John Terry has scored more Premier League own goals than any other player in Chelsea history.

Van Dijk has also made fewer mistakes leading to goals than Terry, although the gap is incredibly tight given how many more games Terry had to potentially make mistakes in. The Dutch defender has also conceded more penalties.

Terry vs Van Dijk PL discipline and mistakes stats Stat Terry Van Dijk Yellow Cards 66 19 Red Cards 6 2 Own Goals 4 0 Errors Leading to Goals 6 5 Penalties Conceded 3 4

Possession Statistics

Terry better in possession than given credit for

It might be easy to assume that, given the era he played in and the managers he worked under, Terry would fall short in terms of possession stats. However, the 43-year-old holds up surprisingly well. The Chelsea icon has registered five more assists than Van Dijk, though it's not a primary part of either player's job. More significantly, Terry also boasts a higher pass completion rate.

While it must be acknowledged that the Liverpool captain is more adventurous with his passing—attempting nearly 3,000 more forward passes—this has also led to him being dispossessed more frequently than Terry. This suggests the margin between the two in this area may not be as wide as it first appears.

Terry vs Van Dijk PL possession and mistakes stats Stat Terry Van Dijk Assists 12 7 Big Chances Created 5 20 Pass Completion 89.21% 89.15% Forward Passes 3917 6472 Dispossessed 24 35

Van Dijk Has Stronger Per Game Statistics

But Terry's Premier League legacy is stronger

Looking purely on in game statistics, fans may be shocked to see how far ahead Van Dijk is when it comes to certain statistics. Defensively, the Dutchman appears to be far more dominant as an individual, but has perhaps been a part of less dominant teams in the past, which has hindered his numbers when it comes to clean sheets and goals conceded.

However, what can't be argued is that Terry's trophy cabinet is the far shinier of the two. While what a player does is important, it ultimately means nothing if it doesn't translate to silverware. While Van Dijk does have more than enough of this, he is still lacking in comparison to his rival, which currently helps cement Terry's legacy as, at the very least, a more effective defender.