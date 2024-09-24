John Textor will not make a counter-offer to purchase Everton after The Friedkin Group reached an agreement for the acquisition of the club on Monday, subject to regulatory approval, Sky Sports journalist Alan Myers has reported.

It is expected that TFG will have no trouble passing the deal's approval from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority, leaving Textor without a deal despite prolonged talks with current Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri.

The Friedkin Group, which also owns Serie A giants Roma, and Everton announced on Monday that they had reached an agreement to buy Moshiri’s majority stake in the Merseyside club.

Everton, who have been searching for a buyer for more than two years, were in negotiations with TFG earlier in the year but saw talks collapse in July, after which The Friedkin Group became a lender for Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium project.

Dan and Ryan Friedkin stated that the potential addition of Everton to their portfolio would not alter their focus on Roma, who last week relieved boss Daniele De Rossi of his duties and appointed former Torino manager Ivan Juric as his replacement.

Textor Counter-Offer Not Expected

After Friedkin Group reached agreement

When asked if John Textor could still return with a counter-offer, Sky Sports journalist Alan Myers replied via X:

Earlier this month, Textor admitted he was confident of completing his takeover of the Merseyside club after entering talks with Farhad Moshiri to buy the controlling stake.

Despite initial reports claiming otherwise, Textor was never given formal exclusivity to engage in discussions with Moshiri, as he has not sold his shares at Crystal Palace.

According to Myers, a personal agreement between the two was based on mutual understanding rather than a written agreement:

Everton now sit second-bottom of the Premier League table, with one point from five matches, with a clash against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park awaiting next.

Iliman Ndiaye Praised for Season Start

‘He’s been the shining light’

Everton striker Iliman Ndiaye has been hailed as ‘the shining light’ of the Toffees’ poor start to the Premier League season by BBC football pundit Troy Deeney, who lauded the Senegalese international’s efforts in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Saturday.

Ndiaye helped Everton secure their first point of the season after he fired the visitors into an early lead from Ashley Young’s pass, netting his first-ever Premier League goal.

The 24-year-old has made an impressive start to life at Goodison Park, weeks after arriving from Marseille in a deal worth £15 million.

Ndiaye returned to England just 12 months after playing a key role in Sheffield United’s promotion push from the Championship in 2022/23, netting 14 goals and registering 11 assists in the process.

Ilimane Ndiaye Everton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals per 90 0.15 Minutes played 305

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-09-24.