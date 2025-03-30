The winner of two Ballons d’Or, four league titles and a European Cup, Kevin Keegan is one of the greatest to ever play the game. Mighty Mouse, aptly named for his diminutive frame, began his career with Scunthorpe United, but it is for his time with Liverpool and Hamburg for which he is best remembered, with Keegan being one of the best-ever Brits to play abroad.

Signed by Bill Shankly, Keegan was an essential part of the legendary manager’s team for the three years that he was managed by the Scot. This importance was retained under Shankly’s successor, Bob Paisley, with Keegan lifting three First Division trophies and a European Cup in his final year as a Liverpool player.

Keegan would sign for Hamburg in 1977, spending three years in Germany before returning to English football, first with Southampton and then with Newcastle United, retiring in 1985 after a brief stint with Blacktown City. Despite retiring 40 years ago, Keegan is still remembered by many.

One such figure to remember Keegan is John Giles, who himself is a footballing legend. Though he began his career with Manchester United, it was with cross-county rivals Leeds United that Giles had the most success, forming an effective midfield partnership with Billy Bremner for much of manager Don Revie’s tenure at the club.

Giles spent 12 years with the Whites in what is still regarded as their most successful era in over 100 years of history. The Irishman won two First Division titles and an FA Cup with Leeds, while also reaching the final of the 1974/75 European Cup.

‘I Did Actually Hit Him’

Giles reveals details of infamous final