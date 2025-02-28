Active from the late 1950s to the mid-1980s, Johnny Giles, or Michael Jones Giles to give him his real name, enjoyed a brilliant career. And not just as a football player, but also as a manager.

The midfielder started out at Manchester United, where he won the 1963 FA Cup, before moving on to the Peacocks, where he shone for 12 years. At Ellan Road, the Dublin-born midfielder established himself as a key player for the Whites, winning numerous trophies, including two league titles, as well as being one of the toughest players in Leeds United's history.

An exceptional player who also had the honour of representing the Republic of Ireland, where he held the position of player-manager from 1973, scoring 59 times (five goals) between 1959 and 1979. It was an unusual role, but one not foreign to the Boys in Green legend, who also had spells at West Bromwich Albion and Shamrock Rovers.

As you can imagine, all these adventures led Giles to share the pitch with some of the greatest players of his time. But among them all, one made a particular impression on him.

Johnny Giles Picks Bobby Charlton as his Best Opponent

The two Brits have played together, but have also clashed