As F1 gets prepared for part two of their Americas triple header in Mexico City, each passing week sees the battle for the World Drivers' Championship get more intense, and with a dramatic ending projected

With Max Verstappen leading the F1 Drivers' Championship, it is second placed Lando Norris' McLaren who lead the Constructors' Championship, with both Red Bull and McLaren contesting a highly competitive season of racing between both championships.

A man who knows the importance of both championships is the former Benetton driver, and former teammate of the legendary Michael Schumacher, Johnny Herbert, who, thanks to Genting Casino, took a walk down memory lane with a lucky fan, revealing just how he felt back in 1995, when Benetton won the Constructors' Championship, with Schumacher winning his second of seven World Drivers’ Championships.

The final GP is a race where champions are crowned, and epic rivalries reach their climax, most famously in 2021 when Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen contested the title right to the final lap. In 1995, both championships were wrapped up in good time by Benetton and Schumacher, and Herbert says playing second to the German was “the tough side of motorsport.”

Playing Second Fiddle to Michael Schumacher

Johnny Herbert has played the role as a B driver in Formula 1

“You're sitting in the car. You've done your first run in qualifying,” Herbert recalled. “You've gone, ‘that wasn't bad’. Then the TV screen sort of gets placed in front of you. You look at it, and you go, ’ah. He’s at the top’’. And then you go, ‘I'm seventh or sixth’ or whatever it may be. ‘I'm half a second behind.’ Mentally, that's very hard.

“Not on that one race, but every single race, every single session. The likes of Max [Verstappen], Lewis [Hamilton], [Ayrton] Senna, [Alain] Prost, Michael [Schumacher], and so on, they have this ability to do it every single time they get in the car. And that's where it's demoralising. That's where it's very, very tough. But, hey, that's the tough side of motorsport. You've got to be tough.”

2024 Constructors' Championship

Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri are leading it for McLaren as things stand

The 2024 Constructors' Championship remains wide open with McLaren leading Red Bull by 40 points, while Ferrari are just eight points further adrift in third - meaning it’s all to play for even to the final race of the season. Whether you’re cheering on McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari or any other team on the day, it is a prize that any fan of the sport will not want to miss out on - though Herbert believes McLaren fans will have the most to celebrate in December.

“At the present time, I think McLaren have the best driver pairing,” he said. ”I think that both drivers are realising they have to keep improving. But it's also improving within the team structure at the same time to be able to get all the right ingredients selfishly for yourself. You want to be number one. Of course, you do within a team. But that's a great battle that's going to be something that Zac Brown is going to have to control as well. And so far, they have been controlling it very, very well. So I think that pairing is very good for the future.”

A Chance To Win a VIP Trip of a Lifetime to Abu Dhabi GP

Herbert treated an F1 fan to an exclusive karting lesson at Buckmore Park, where he and many of F1's stars, including Lewis Hamilton, began their career

The Abu Dhabi GP will likely be where the team championship is decided

The race is the season's highlight

