Highlights Johnny Nelson believes Team Fury's antics in Saudi Arabia this week is reminiscent of their escapades before his showdown with Wladimir Klitschko.

Tyson Fury will be looking to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he faces Oleksandr Usyk.

A former boxer himself, Nelson has issued a major warning to the Brit ahead of his blockbuster clash with the Ukrainian star.

Popular boxing pundit, Johnny Nelson, has shared his thoughts regarding Tyson Fury's upcoming undisputed heavyweight clash in Riyadh and has drawn similar comparisons between 'The Gypsy King's' team's antics leading up to this weekend's mouthwatering showdown with Oleksandr Usyk to their escapades ahead of the Brit's clash with Usyk's fellow countryman, Wladimir Klitschko.

The 35-year-old is just days away from his mouthwatering showdown with the Ukrainian. The pair are set to meet for the undisputed world titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

It's been a long road to get here for the Englishman, but the winner of this fight will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he beat Evander Holyfield.

Fury struggled, having been knocked down in his last fight against Francis Ngannou, but Usyk now knows he has the opportunity to record the biggest achievement of his career. It is set to be a mega-money event, with the pair set to earn eight-figure purses.

Eyebrows were raised after Fury's last outing in the ring against 'The Predator' back in October. That said, Nelson believes the heavyweight sensation will turn up this weekend and isn't at all shocked by the madness in the Middle East already.

'It Was the Same Chaos That Was Created When He Boxed Klitschko'

Nelson isn't surprised by the ruckus in Saudi already

While Nelson believes 'The Gypsy King' had an off day in his last outing, he insists that Fury looks 'mentally fired up' for this weekend's blockbuster showdown with Usyk.

Despite all the excitement over the main event, the clash has been slightly marred by Tyson's father, John, and his antics earlier this. Fury Snr was left with blood dripping from his head after headbutting a member of Usyk's team.

Related Tyson Fury's Live Reaction to John's Cut After Headbutt Fury Snr was left with blood dripping from his head after he clashed with a member of Oleksandr Usyk's team.

With all the ruckus slightly hindering preparations for fight night already, Nelson has drawn comparisons with Team Fury's tricks and shenanigans this weekend to that of when Tyson was preparing for his clash with Klitschko.

'The Gypsy King' shocked the world when he outpointed the Ukrainian in 2015. Despite outclassing one of the all-time greats, Fury got into his opponent's head during fight week after stealing the headlines for complaining about the canvas in Dusseldorf along with issues with the gloves. His mind games clearly affected Klitschko on fight night - who proved to be no match for the Brit.

Nelson, who was speaking to GiveMeSport on behalf of sports betting site BetVictor, revealed: "I've seen all the hullabaloo and the drama that's caused out there in Saudi and, bar his dad 'butting the little fellow, it was the same chaos that was created when he boxed Klitschko.

"And they did that with the Klitschko's because it's something they've never seen before. So they thought they were just a load of bonehead hooligans, but there was method to the madness as in they wanted to insult them and they were complaining about the thickness of the canvas of the ring, saying 'if you don't make it thinner, then we're going home' and they stormed out, they shouted, they screamed, they walked out the building and they obviously frightened everybody into getting what they wanted.''

This time around, Nelson believes Team Fury has to adopt the same approach in an attempt to get under the skin of the Ukrainian star ahead of the fight.

''This, with what's happening at the moment, he (Tyson) has got to bring a loud, roaring team behind him to try not to just intimidate Usyk, but his team, and that transfers. If you can get into the mindset of a fighter before you get in the ring, that's where most of the fights been done. ''If you're going to get into his mind, you've got to get him thinking negatively. So the antics have gone a little too far, well have gone too far. Am I surprised by what's happening? No.''

Looking Ahead to the Clash this Weekend

Nelson issues major warning to 'The Gypsy King'

With 'The Gypsy King' looking to create history this weekend, the 35-year-old is clearly leaving no stone unturned in preparation for the showcase with Usyk.

Recently, pictures have emerged of the Englishman looking rather lean and trimmed. It was a change in physique that Usyk and his team had picked up on, as they commentated over Fury's entrance at the Grand Arrival's show on DAZN Boxing earlier this week.

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 16/05/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

Nelson feels as if Fury has his 'eye on the ball' and has done all the right work ahead of this weekend's fight and that the best version of the Brit is enough to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

''The best version of Tyson Fury beats Oleksandr Usyk. I'm playing devil's advocate here, when was his last best performance? You'd say his second fight against Wilder. The rest of the time he went in with fighters that he was head and shoulders above.''

With Fury being in his natural weight class and having the age on his side, Nelson has issued a slight caution to 'The Gypsy King.' Over the years, fans have witnessed the Brit boxing slightly dirty in spells and has had points deducted in the past, with Nelson believing that could come into play against Usyk.

''My worry is Tyson getting points deducted and there being chaos and that can happen. Tyson has publicly admitted 'when I hit Ngannou with the elbow full flush, he could take his shot, he was really tough'. So he acknowledged he knew what he was doing. He's been accused of it previously in other fights.

''Now, Usyk's people, they're not stupid. So, I'm quite sure they've gone to the officials, the judges and the referee and said 'You watch that. You keep an eye on that.' And so the referee will be pressured, the public will be pressured into watching all these antics of Tyson because Tyson fights, that's what he does. It's not premeditated, that's what he does.

''So if Tyson's in trouble at any point through the fight, he's gonna go back to time, that's what he'll do and that's where the drama will be created. Because in doing that, the referee's got to clean it up.''

"If the referee makes them fight clean. Usyk will win. If the referee lets Tyson get away with what he gets away with, and he performs to the best of his ability, Tyson wins.''

After breaking down ways in which both men can claim boxing's major prize this weekend, Nelson predicts that the Brit will reign supreme in Saudi Arabia and pick up a 'tight, controversial points win.'

While the boxing community remain torn about how the fight will play out, one thing is for certain. It promises to be an epic night of action with fans set to witness greatness at the Kingdom Arena on Saturday night.