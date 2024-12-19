Tyson Fury has been warned to avoid making two crucial mistakes heading into Saturday's world heavyweight title rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Gypsy King' came out on the wrong end of a split decision defeat in the pair's first meeting in May - having survived a torrid ninth round where he was fortunate not to be stopped.

Former WBO Cruiserweight Champion Johnny Nelson spoke exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on behalf of BetVictor ahead of the much-anticipated showdown in Riyadh. The Sky Sports analyst had no issue with the judges' scorecards in the first fight, stating that he had Usyk winning the bout by two points on the night.

However, Nelson was critical of Fury's game plan in his initial clash with the Ukrainian - and believes it led to him suffering the only defeat of his professional career.

Johnny Nelson Explains How Tyson Fury Let the First Fight With Usyk 'Slip Away'

Only one of the three judges had Fury winning the bout

Nelson believes that Fury - who he sparred with towards the end of his own career - could have secured the victory earlier this year if he had taken his opponent more seriously, reasoning that his failure to "give respect" to Usyk in the middle rounds of the bout cost him the decision. It's a mistake that the Morecambe man cannot afford to repeat this time around.

"Everyone talks about the ninth round, but people forget about the sixth and seventh rounds where Tyson, in my opinion, didn’t give him the respect he should have done... you only get one chance to make a first impression. Tyson had that [in the first fight] and he let it slip away."

Fury has cut a far more serious figure during fight week for the biggest bout of his career on Saturday night - as shown when he and Usyk went face-to-face for a full 12 minutes at the final press conference on Thursday.