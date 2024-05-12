Highlights Second-round pick Johnny Newton's NFL debut on hold due to foot surgery, may take 6 to 27 weeks to heal.

The Commanders hope Newton, an anticipated first-round selection, can boost their struggling defense.

Washington's 2023 defensive struggles prompted the selection of five defensive players in the 2024 draft.

The Washington Commanders want 2024 to be a clean slate, from top to bottom. That includes an exciting draft class that will have plenty of time to develop. At least, that is the goal. For second-round pick Johnny Newton, his NFL debut may have to wait.

Per ESPN, Newton is scheduled to have surgery on his left foot, and it is a procedure that he has already had on his right foot. It is believed to be a partial Jones fracture, which could take anywhere from six to 27 weeks to fully heal. Newton had a boot on his left foot during Washington's rookie mini-camp and there is currently no timetable for his return.

Washington selected Newton 36th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was projected as a potential first-round selection, and it's fair to wonder how much the right foot injury caused him to fall. Regardless, new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has been gushing about him:

Man, do we have high hopes for him. He's such a kick-ass competitor.

Hopefully, Quinn and the Commanders faithful can get a taste of him on the field sooner than later.

Washington's Defense Desperately Needs Help

Last season's Commanders were awful on the defensive side of the ball

There's a reason that the Commanders drafted five defensive players this year. The 2023 squad was awful, especially after they traded away Chase Young and Montez Sweat at the deadline. Newton was supposed to be a part of Washington's defensive renaissance, especially against the run.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The 2023 Washington Commanders were last in points allowed (518) and yards allowed (6,612). During their eight-game losing streak to close the season, every opponent scored more than 25 points against them.

Last year's Commanders gave up 2,155 yards on the ground, which was 27th league-wide. They allowed 4.5 yards per rush attempt, which was 26th. A disruptive defensive tackle like Newton would help to shore up that leaky run defense if he plays to his potential.

This is a team that could also use pass rush help, and that starts up front. Washington finished 2023 with 39 sacks, a total that only exceeded six teams. The Commanders hope that Newton will help them improve on that front in some capacity as well.

It seems as if Washington will have to wait a bit longer than expected to see his impact, but hopefully, foot injuries won't become a persistent problem during his NFL career.

