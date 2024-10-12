Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson continued his hot streak in front of goal last night for his national team against Iceland, although he has been criticised by Welsh media for picking up a booking that sees him suspended for the game against Montenegro on Monday.

The explosive wide man opened the scoring in Reykjavík inside eleven minutes, tapping home from a yard out after Harry Wilson's shot was saved. Wilson then doubled the lead with a similarly worked goal, finishing neatly from an expert long-ball from Neco Williams.

Wales were unable to hold onto their two-goal lead, however, with Iceland fighting back in the second half to secure a point, a result that leaves Wales second in their Nations League group, two points behind leaders Turkey with three games remaining.

Johnson Picks Up 'Silly' Booking

The Spurs man has been slammed by a Welsh outlet

Signed by Spurs from Nottingham Forest last summer in a £47.5 million deal, the North Londoners opted to invest in the Welshman after he netted eight Premier League goals in his debut campaign in the top flight. Scoring just five in 32 appearances for the Lilywhites last year, Johnson began the new season certainly not as flavour of the month amongst Tottenham supporters.

The 23-year-old deactivated his Instagram account after receiving abuse from his own fan base, but has since responded by scoring seven goals in seven games. Already beating his record in front of goal for last season, Johnon scored the winner against Coventry in the EFL Cup last month, a strike that began a run of netting against Brentford, Qarabag, Manchester United, Ferencvaros and Brighton.

This fine form continued when he stabbed home virtually on the goal-line last night in Iceland. In spite of finding the back of the net, Johnson has been lamented by Wales Online for being booked for something 'rather silly'.

Although recognising the winger produced an effective all-round display, the publication was left frustrated by the player's decision to knock the ball out of Jon Thorsteinsson's hand when the Icelandic wide man was trying to set the ball down for a goal kick. Thorsteinsson took a handful of Johnson's shirt for the action, prompting the Spurs man to shove the Hertha Berlin player, resulting in Johnson being cautioned.

Awarding him a seven for his performance in their player ratings, Wales Online wrote:

"In the right place at the right time for his goal. However, he picked up a rather silly booking that will rule him out of Monday's clash with Montenegro. Subbed."

Johnson's Statistics vs Iceland Minutes Played 45 Goals 1 Key Passes 2 Shots 2 Expected Goals 1.01 Expected Assists 0.34 Ground Duels Won 0/2 (0%)

Spurs Receive Triple Injury Boost

Son, Richarlison and Odobert are close to returns

While the loss of Johnson for Wales for their encounter with Montenegro is a blow for the Dragons, Ange Postecoglou will be silently pleased that his red-hot forward won't face the risk of sustaining an injury by not playing in that game. The Australian's squad is coming together now, with the former Celtic boss receiving a major fitness boost as three players are set to return to training.

Captain Son Heung-Min, who has missed the last few weeks with a thigh injury, and Richarlison, who hasn't featured since August due to a calf problem, are both in contention to feature against West Ham next weekend. Meanwhile, Wilson Odobert is also on the verge of making a full recovery from a thigh problem.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 12/10/2024