When looking up the word 'disappointment' in the dictionary, a picture of the Los Angeles Clippers being paired alongside it should not come as a surprise to anyone. The Clippers have historically been one of the unluckiest franchises in NBA history.

The history of their franchise has been filled with years of absolute dysfunction and mismanagement. However, what may be even more painful to talk about is the stretches in the organization's history that have actually given their fans false hope.

In recent memory, a great example of that was the Lob City era. Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan brought excitement to that team that had rarely been matched. Ultimately, that team amounted to absolutely nothing.

They were supposed to be championship contenders, but they never came close to breaking through. The lowlight of that experience was the Clippers blowing a 3-1 lead to the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semi-finals, robbing them of a trip to their first Conference Finals appearance.

As hyped up as Clippers fans may have been during that era of their franchise history, nothing compares to the summer of 2019. The Clippers landed their biggest free agent signing of all time, bringing hometown kid Kawhi Leonard back to Los Angeles. Not only that, but they paired him up with another star in Paul George, who arrived via a blockbuster trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Five years later, the much-anticipated era of Leonard and George leading the way for the Clippers is over. George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a four-year, $212 million deal to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

One cannot help but feel a little sympathetic for Leonard in this whole situation. He joined the Clippers at the peak of his NBA career. The five years that have followed have done his legacy no favors.

The Disappointing Duo Of Leonard And George

This duo was not particularly dynamic during their run together

George and Leonard had five seasons together to try and make it work in Los Angeles. They never could. It was year after year of disappointments.

Individually, Leonard and George have both amassed the accolades one would expect from the pairing. They have performed like stars in that regard.

Leonard and George – Regular Season Stats and Accolades From 2019-2024 Category Leonard George PPG 24.8 23.0 RPG 6.5 6.0 APG 4.4 4.5 SPG 1.6 1.5 FG% 50.4 45.5 3P% 40.2 39.7 All-Star Selections 3 3 All-NBA Selections 3 1 All-Defensive Team Selections 2 n/a

The problem is they have no major semblance of team success to show for their time together. The team peaked with a Western Conference Finals trip in 2021. Leonard was not even around for that series, having been injured earlier in the playoffs. That has been the legacy of this duo: inopportune injuries.

Leonard has only played more than 65 games one time in his career with the Clippers, and that was this past season. His postseason run was cut short, yet again. Leonard's only fully healthy run was in the 2020 postseason. The Clippers blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round.

George has been better, in terms of health, but he, too, has missed his fair share of postseason play. The duo only received one opportunity for a healthy run together, and it led to nothing.

The Future From Here

Los Angeles let one of their stars walk for nothing

The Clippers were reportedly 'not desperate' to retain George in free agency this offseason. That feels like such a ludicrous concept to wrap one's head around considering everything that the Clippers gave up to acquire George in the first place.

The team surrendered the farm to pair George with Leonard, giving up most of their future in the process. With George gone, the team will have to desperately try and retool around Leonard and James Harden. Leonard signed an extension with the team earlier in the season, and Harden re-signed with the Clippers on a two-year, $70 million deal.

James Harden – 2023-24 Season Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 16.6 21.2 RPG 5.1 4.5 APG 6.5 8.0 FG% 42.8 44.9 3P% 38.1 38.3

Harden is still a talented NBA pro, but at this point in his career, rolling him out as the primary running mate for Leonard is an incredibly underwhelming venture to be undertaking for the Clippers.

Considering a lot of their draft capital moving forward is controlled by the Thunder to some capacity, there is no incentive for them to be bad. If they are, they will not be afforded the opportunity to improve from their own shortcomings. Leonard's future with the Clippers shows little to no promise of yielding any considerable playoff success, as things stand.

What Could Have Been

Leaving the Raptors may have cost Leonard a chance to elevate his legacy

The one season Leonard had with the Toronto Raptors was magical. The team built one hell of a roster around the superstar, and it culminated in a championship. The decision to leave for Los Angeles was a personal one, and Leonard likely does not regret it in the slightest. However, Leonard may have walked out on an opportunity for a lot more career success.

The Raptors were still an incredibly competitive team the year after Leonard had left. They finished 53-19 in the shortened season, 2nd in the Eastern Conference. They made it to the second round of the playoffs that year, losing a tight seven-game series to the Boston Celtics.

Pascal Siakam's Leap From MIP to All-Star Category 2018-19 2019-20 PPG 16.9 22.9 RPG 6.9 7.3 APG 3.1 3.5 SPG 0.9 1.0 BPG 0.7 0.9 FG% 54.9 45.3 3P% 36.9 35.9

Pascal Siakam continued his ascension, going from MIP to All-Star. Fred VanVleet saw a significant improvement in his statistics with the opportunity to start. OG Anunoby returned after missing the previous playoff run altogether. Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol were still playing good basketball.

Toronto did a great job managing Leonard's health during his time with the team. It is hard to imagine that the Raptors would not have been a serious title threat the following year and thereafter with the talented core that was missing a superstar at the time.

Leonard likely has no qualms about where his career ended up, getting the opportunity to be closer to his family. However, there is a good chance that, in an alternative universe, he would have at least one more championship under his belt had he remained with the Raptors.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.