Highlights The defending champion Denver Nuggets showcased their championship form with a thrilling win over the league-leading Boston Celtics.

Nikola Jokić had another dominant performance as he notched his 20th triple-double of the season.

Jaylen Brown had a stellar outing for the Celtics with a season-high 41 points, but Jayson Tatum couldn't keep up with his struggles from the field.

The Boston Celtics may still have the best record in the league, but the road to the 2024 NBA championship still goes through the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets just reminded the Celtics why they are the reigning NBA champions with a 115-109 win on Thursday night in what could be a 2024 NBA Finals preview.

Denver, who won the first encounter 102-100 in Bean Town, has now swept the season series over Boston. The fact that they did not beat the Nuggets in the regular season could remain on the back of the Celtics' minds should they get through the Eastern Conference and encounter the defending champs in the Finals.

Nikola Jokić was in "best player in the world" form once again as he recorded his 20th triple double this season with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. The Nuggets were able to overcome a stellar outing from Jaylen Brown, who finished with a season-high 41 points to go along with 13 rebounds.

Brown certainly went toe-to-toe with Jokic in this one, but he felt like he could have done more in trying to slow down the Serbian superstar.

Both teams are coming off streak-busting losses in their previous assignments. The Nuggets' six-game winning streak ended after it came up short in its comeback bid and fell in overtime to the Phoenix Suns, 117-107.

Meanwhile, Boston saw its 11-game winning streak come to a halt after it blew a 22-point lead and lost to a short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers, 105-104. With another loss, this is the first time the Celtics have lost consecutive games since Nov. 8, 2023.

Is This a Sneak Peak at the NBA Finals?

Nuggets may have the advantage

Boston may own the best record in the league, but Denver is still the team to beat, not just in the West, but in the entire NBA. With this win, the Nuggets also just planted the psychological edge over the Celtics and this could come a long way should they clash in June.

The game was a back-and-forth affair through the majority of the contest, before Denver established the first double-digit lead of the night late in the third quarter. Boston, however, threatened to come back late in the fourth period after Jrue Holiday nailed a pair of three-pointers to cut the deficit down to as low as two points with a minute and change remaining.

Boston had its chances to complete the comeback but failed to make the big shots down the stretch. The Celtics' inability to do so opened the door for Denver to close the deal with Jokic delivering his signature alley-oop pass to a soaring Aaron Gordon to give the reigning champs just enough cushion to hold on to the win.

Jokic once again proved that, though the Celtics hold the best record in the NBA, he is the clear-cut best player in the league today. The two-time MVP had another dominant outing, and there was nothing the Celtics could do about it. They sent double teams, and he instantly made the right play.

They tasked the 7-foot-2 Kristaps Porzingis to bother him with his height and length, but it did not matter. The reigning Finals MVP absolutely bullied the Celtics big man, as the Serbian's heft and size advantage was just too much for the lanky Latvian.

"He was definitely in his bag tonight. He's just an incredible basketball player. Some things I learned from him today actually. He's just so smart, so crafty... really, really, really hard to stop." – Kristaps Porzingis on facing Jokić

Likewise, Jokic's ability to organize the offense and settle everybody down in such a frantic ball game proved to be the difference in crunch time between the two teams. He knew exactly what to do, as evidenced by the aforementioned alley-oop to Gordon that pretty much sealed the deal for Denver.

Is This a Wake-Up Call for the Celtics?

Jayson Tatum nowhere to be found down the stretch again

The Celtics had every chance to win this game. But unfortunately, their stars just came up short when they needed them the most.

Tatum, who had a disastrous 1-of-11 shooting in the second half against Cleveland, finished with just 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting. He also committed five turnovers and bricked a wide open three-pointer from the right corner that would have given Boston the lead with 45.0 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Moreover, Tatum also missed a free-throw down the stretch that could have inched the Celtics closer while they made their late-game comeback bid.

Jayson Tatum Stats vs. Nuggets - 2023-24 season Category Stat PPG 18.5 RPG 6.0 APG 6.5 FG% 37.8% 3P% 23.1%

On a night when the Nuggets couldn't get the lid off the rim from beyond the arc, the Celtics were still unable to take advantage. That was also in large part due to their struggles from the foul line, where they missed nine of their 25 free-throw attempts.

Seven of those misses came from Jaylen Brown, who despite having his best game of the season, went just 7-of-14 from the freethrow line.

Boston hasn't lost two games in a row in four months. While all teams go through rough patches at some point during the regular season, there is good reason to continue doubting the Celtics as true title contenders, considering they have failed to get over the hump in the playoffs over these past few years.

This may be just a bump in the road for the Celtics, who still own a 48-14 record. But they will need to get back to the drawing board at least. They haven't figured out how to take down Jokic and the Nuggets in their two outings so far. As such, they will have to settle doing that on the fly, in case they meet in the NBA Finals.