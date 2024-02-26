Highlights Nikola Jokić dominated the Warriors with another MVP performance, notching his third straight triple-double.

The Nuggets sweep the season series and have now won seven straight over Golden State.

Denver moves closer to the first seed while the Warriors fall back to 10th.

Nikola Jokić recorded an unprecedented stat line of 32 points, 16 rebounds, 16 assists, and four steals as the Denver Nuggets swept the season series over the Golden State Warriors with a 119-103 victory at Chase Center on Sunday night.

Denver seems to be Golden State's kryptonite as it has now won 10 of its last 11 games against the Bay Area squad, including seven straight dating back to last season. The Warriors' last win over the Nuggets in the regular season came on March 10, 2022.

Golden State simply had no answer for the defending champs in the second half, as their size proved to be too much for the undersized Warriors. As he has done to all 29 other teams in the league, Jokic picked apart the Warriors' defense with his stellar playmaking and dominance inside the paint.

Golden State punched Denver in the mouth early thanks to a 23-point first-half explosion from Klay Thompson, who came off the bench for the fourth consecutive game. The Warriors led by as much as 16 points after Lester Quiñones made a three-pointer midway through the second period. But the Nuggets closed the half with a 21-5 surge to completely erase Golden State's lead to set up a 61-all ball game at half-time.

From there, the Nuggets poured it on offensively and went on a 15-0 run near the start of the third quarter to establish their first double-digit lead of the night. Both teams went back and forth throughout the third period before the Nuggets locked down defensively and held the Warriors to just 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Speaking of locking down defensively, that's exactly what Denver did to Stephen Curry and Thompson. After torching the nets in the first half, Thompson was held scoreless in the second half. Curry, meanwhile, had a dismal outing with just 20 points on 6-of-19 shooting and made just one of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc.

Despite the sluggish night, the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made climbed the ladder on the NBA's scoring list, moving passed both Dwyane Wade (23,165) for 32nd and Adrian Dantley (23,177) for 31st.

Nikola Jokić is playing in MVP form

Three straight triple-doubles for the reigning Finals MVP

Jokić has been unstoppable since the All-Star break and is playing at an MVP level right now as the Nuggets prepare through the last stretch of the regular season ahead of their title defense. The two-time MVP, who could very well win his third this season, notched his third straight triple-double.

Prior to Sunday, he had a 21-19-15 performance against the Wizards and followed that up with 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 14 assists versus Portland.

Jokic, who celebrated his birthday last week, seems to enjoy going up against the Warriors. The Joker's dominance against Golden State is no coincidence given the Warriors' lack of size.

Nikola Jokić – Stats vs. the Warriors - 2023-24 NBA season Category Stats Points 31.8 Rebounds 13.0 Assists 9.8 Steals 2.3 FG% 57.1% FT% 87.2%

Not only did he dominate with his scoring, but his ability to generate mismatches and attract double-teams in the post allowed him to create easy scoring opportunities for his teammates. Jokic nearly averaged a triple-double in Denver's four wins over Golden State this season.

Nuggets supporting cast supplement Jokic's dominant performance

Young guys also stepped in and played well off the bench

Jokic's dominance aside, the starting five also played their respective roles to perfection to complement their franchise superstar's stellar performance. Nearly all starters scored in double-figures, with Michael Porter Jr. just coming up one point shy of reaching the 10-point mark.

Jamal Murray once again proved to be the perfect co-star next to Jokic as he finished with 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 18 in the first half. As he did in their previous meeting, Aaron Gordon utilized his size once again and went 7-of-10 from the field for 17 points and a team-high +21 on the floor. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with 13 points.

Denver's lack of depth has always been perceived as one of the team's weaknesses this season. After losing Bruce Brown and Jeff Green in the offseason, the Nuggets have relied on their young guys to step into bigger roles. And they were able to answer the call on Sunday against the Warriors.

Christian Braun, Zeke Nnaji, and Payton Watson all saw double-digit minutes. While they didn't produce much, they had their fingerprints on the game and provided energy and hustle on both ends of the floor.

Both teams still jockeying for playoff positioning

Nuggets move closer to first, Warriors drop back to 10th

Sunday's win inched the Nuggets closer to the top seed in the Western Conference. They are now just 1.5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder, who share identical 40-17 records.

Denver will take a couple of days off before it welcomes the Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena. Much like the Warriors tried to do on Sunday, the Nuggets will look to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the Kings, who have won all three outings against Denver this season.

Meanwhile, the Warriors dropped back down to 10th after momentarily going up to 9th earlier in the afternoon after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns. Golden State now embarks on a four-game East Coast road trip beginning on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards.

This should be a crucial stretch for the Warriors, who are still looking to climb the standings and hopefully grab an outright playoff berth in the West.