Highlights Olympic triathlete Jolien Vermeylen criticised Olympic organisers for making athletes swim in the River Seine.

The river has been closed off for swimming for 100 years and athletes have fallen ill after swimming in it.

The men's triathlon was even delayed due to poor water quality in the river.

Olympic triathlete Jolien Vermeylen has slammed organisers of the Paris 2024 games for making competitors swim in the River Seine after claiming that she 'felt and saw things' that no one should have to think about. There had been much controversy about the decision to allow athletes to swim in the river due to its pollution levels, with the men's triathlon being postponed by a day because of the poor water quality.

The women's event would go ahead on schedule on Wednesday. However, Vermeylen, who finished 24th out of 51 athletes competing in the race, did not hold back on her feelings regarding being forced to swim in the dangerous river.

Vermeylen Slams the International Olympic Committee

The Belgian believed that athletes should not have swam in the River Seine

Speaking after the completion of her race, the 30-year-old explained that she hoped that not too many of the athletes fell sick after being involved in the triathlon, suggesting that the athletes' safety was not a priority for the organisers. Vermeylen stated:

"I drank a lot of water, so we’ll know tomorrow if I’m sick or not. It doesn’t taste like Coca-Cola or Sprite, of course. While swimming under the bridge, I felt and saw things that we shouldn’t think about too much. The Seine has been dirty for a hundred years, so they can’t say that the safety of the athletes is a priority. That’s bulls**t! "If the race hadn’t taken place, it would have been a disgrace for the organisation, for Paris, for France. It was now or never, and they couldn’t cancel the race completely either."

"Now they just have to hope that there won’t be too many sick athletes. I took pro-biotics, I drank my Yakult, I couldn’t do more."

Prior to the event, the River Seine had been closed for public swimming for a century. In an attempt to prove its safety, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo swam in the waterway ahead of the Games. However, the delay of the men's triathlon put this into doubt. It was even suggested that an adjustment could be made, where a duathlon would take place, seeing the swimming aspect of the race removed, if the water quality didn't improve.

Canadian Athlete Vomits After Swimming River Seine

Tyler Mislawchuk fell ill during the race but still finished in the top 10

Vermeylen was not the only triathlete to struggle in the horrid conditions as in the men's event the day prior, Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk was caught on camera vomiting after crossing the line in ninth place. The 29-year-old had hopes of a better finish, but confirmed that his race had been affected after he fell ill during his swimming leg of the event:

"For me, whether I was fourth or 55th it doesn’t really matter. I tried to win a medal and I went out there and was basically in third place with the two French guys for five and a half or 6km. At my last Olympics there was the injury and with all the stuff that happened there was a lot of 'what ifs.' "I didn’t come here to come top 10 but I gave it everything I had. I went for it, I have no regrets - vomited 10 times."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Athletes were banned from practising in the River Seine ahead of the triathlon events due to concerns about the high water pollution levels.

Why Algeria's Olympic Team Threw Roses Into the River Seine

The African representatives had a heartbreaking reason for the gesture

Before the games started, the river was the focal point of a heartbreaking story surrounding the Algerian Olympic team. During the opening ceremony, the African nation's representatives were seen throwing rose petals into the water as they were paraded on their team boat.

The heartbreaking motivation behind this was that the athletes were paying tribute to the 120 people who lost their lives during an October 1961 demonstration advocating for Algeria's independence from France. Many demonstrators were thrown into the Seine by the police, and approximately 12,000 people were detained. Among the victims was Kaci Yahia, an Algerian who worked for the Paris sewer system; his body was never recovered.

The crimes that were committed by the French authorities of the time have been acknowledged by current President Emmanuel Macron who stated "that the crimes committed that night under Maurice Papon are inexcusable for the Republic. This tragedy was long hushed up, denied, or concealed."