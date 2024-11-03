Premier League commentator Jon Champion took a dig at set-piece coach Nicolas Jover live on air during Newcastle United 1-0 Arsenal. The broadcaster sarcastically mentioned how he always quickly disappears when the Gunners fail to score from one of his routines.

It was a terrible afternoon for Mikel Arteta's men as they slumped to defeat away at St James' Park, putting in a dismal performance. A first-half header from Alexander Isak was enough to seal the three points for the home side.

Arsenal have now failed to win any of their last three league outings, losing to Bournemouth and drawing against Liverpool in their two prior matches. As such, they now sit seven points off the Reds in first place.

Jon Champion's Dig at Set-Piece Coach Nicolas Jover

Claimed he quickly vanishes when Arsenal don't score

Showing just how poor the Gunners were on the day, even their set-pieces failed to meet their usual standards. And with things not going well, commentator Champion noted Jover's presence on the sidelines, saying:

"Of course, we've got the sight of the set-piece coach Nicolas Jover appearing down below to oversee the attacking set-pieces. “It’s amazing how quickly he retreats into the dugout when it doesn’t go well.”

The Gunners have become renowned for the strength at set-pieces under specialist Jover. With that in mind, it's no surprise that when the comments were circulated on social media they did not go down well with the Arsenal fanbase.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have scored the joint-most set-piece goals so far in the Premier League this season (4).

Sports writer and Arsenal fan Tim Stillman took to X, writing: "Just a very dumb commentary observation. ‘I’ve noticed that the setpiece coach gets up from his seat when there’s a setpiece and sits down once the setpiece has concluded.’"

Senior writer for the Daily Cannon Dan Critchlow added: "More than this, since IFAB introduced that rule that only one coach can be in the technical area giving instructions at a time, Jover has a responsibility to get out of the way as soon as the set piece is done. Obviously if we score, that doesn’t apply. He can stay & celebrate."

Stats via WhoScored - correct as of 03-11-24.