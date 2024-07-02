Highlights Jon Gruden coached the then Oakland Raiders from 1998-2001 and again from 2018 to 2021.

On Monday, July 1, Gruden's rehearing was denied and reconsidered whether the lawsuit filed should be heard in a courtroom setting or in private arbitration.

Gruden seeks monetary damages, alleging career and endorsement contract damage from leaked emails.

Jon Gruden coached the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders from 2018 to 2021 but left abruptly in November of the 2021 season following the revelation of offensive emails he sent while at ESPN. Following his departure, Gruden sued the NFL (also in November 2021), alleging that the league forced him to resign.

On Monday, July 1, Gruden learned that a rehearing on the matter was denied, losing a bid that would've included three Nevada Supreme Court justices to reconsider whether the lawsuit filed should be heard in a courtroom setting or in private arbitration, per the Associated Press.

Recapping and Understanding the Gruden Lawsuit

Gruden was a head coach in the NFL for more than 14 years

Before returning to coach the Raiders for a second time (his first stint was from 1998 to 2001), Gruden was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002 to 2008, where they won Super Bowl 37. In 2011, he became an ESPN analyst and personality. He was there from 2011 up until the Raiders hired him.

The emails were from this period and involved interactions between himself and former Washington Commanders executive Bruce Allen. These emails were discovered in what was a collection of over 650,000 emails the league obtained during an investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington franchise.

When those were found, Gruden left the Raiders in November 2021 and filed a lawsuit from there.

The first time this lawsuit saw any public interaction was in May 2022.

The NFL appealed to the state high court judge in Las Vegas after their request to move the case into private arbitration as opposed to a public courtroom was denied. This interaction in court marked the first time there was any public interaction between the plaintiff and defendants.

The judge, in that instance, pointed to Gruden's claim that the emails being leaked by the league could show evidence of "specific intent," or an act designed to cause a particular result, the AP said.

Then, in May 2023, the three-justice panel split on a decision. Per the AP, the decision said that "the league can move the civil contract interference and conspiracy case out of state court and into arbitration that might be overseen by one of the defendants, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell."

With their two-justice majority decision, the panel ruled that Gruden understood the NFL constitution allowed for arbitration to resolve disputes, and whether it was Goodell or a designated third-party arbitration to hear the case wasn't clear.

The judge who wasn't part of the majority said it would be "outrageous" for Goodell to arbitrate the dispute as he's named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

At the time of Gruden's departure from the Raiders, the team had just landed in Las Vegas in 2020. Before that, he coached them since 2018 in Oakland. When he joined the team in 2018, he signed a 10-year, $100 million deal. When he left in November 2021, there were more than six years left on his contract.

Jon Gruden Coaching Record Year Team Win-Loss Record 1998 OAK 8-8 1999 OAK 8-8 2000 OAK 12-4 2001 OAK 10-6 2002 TB 12-4 2003 TB 7-9 2004 TB 5-11 2005 TB 11-5 2006 TB 4-12 2007 TB 9-7 2008 TB 9-7 2018 OAK 4-12 2019 OAK 7-9 2020 LV 8-8 2021 LV 3-2

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Gruden went 124-117 in his career in the regular season and 5-5 in the postseason.

From here, Gruden is seeking monetary damages, alleging that his emails were selected as part of distribution to news outlets such as Wall Street Journal and New York Times and thus, have ruined his career and endorsement contracts he had.

