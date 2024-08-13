Another wrench has been thrown in the case of Jon Gruden versus the NFL , with the ex- Las Vegas Raiders head coach's recent request of the court being granted.

The Nevada Supreme Court has ordered the NFL to respond to Gruden's request for a full-court review over the recent ruling to force Gruden to take his case against the league to arbitration... which would be overseen by commissioner Roger Goodell.

The ruling to send Gruden to arbitration had been issued by a panel of three Nevada judges, which ruled 2-1 in favor of arbitration. The decision by Nevada's Supreme Court would mean all seven of its judges would review the case.

This comes after Gruden's previous appeal was denied in early July.

What Does This Mean For Gruden's Case Against The NFL?

The ball is now in the NFL's court over its next steps.

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

While this filing doesn't mean that the state Supreme Court will rule in Gruden's favor, it does provide the former coach and broadcaster some hope.

Per the court's order, the NFL has until August 26th to respond to Gruden's petition. Ultimately, it will be up to the court whether to take up the case to a full-court review. If so, they could either then uphold the ruling, or reverse it in Gruden's favor.

The lawsuit from Gruden goes back to when emails were leaked coming out of the investigation into the Washington Commanders for workplace misconduct.

The argument is that the emails, which were inappropriate, were strategically leaked in order to force Gruden out of his head coaching job with the Raiders. He resigned on October 11, 2021, just a few weeks into his fourth season back with the Raiders.

The emails were supposed to be confidential, but were eventually weaponized against Gruden to force him out of his job, leading many to question whose motive was it to leak the emails.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jon Gruden had a record of 22-31 (.415) in his second stint with the Raiders, well below his .594 winning percentage in his original tenure, between 1998 and 2001.

Having signed a 10-year, $100 million deal to coach the Raiders back in 2017, Gruden was still owed roughly $40 million from the organization at the time of his resignation. The two sides reached a settlement back in October 2021.

While Gruden won the initial case against the NFL, the league won on appeal to force the case into a league-run arbitration, citing 'a provision of the NFL’s Constitution and By-Laws regarding the Commissioner’s exclusive authority to resolve all matters involving conduct detrimental to the league.'

Would an expanded panel of judges rule in Gruden's favor?

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Gruden is now hoping to win the next - and potentially final round - of a legal battle against the NFL that has been going on for nearly three years.

While Gruden has not gotten much public sympathy, given the nature of the leaked emails, it certainly does set a strong legal precedent for a case like this playing out in court. The argument is that someone in the league weaponized emails that were meant to be private and undermined the integrity of the league's season, which was well underway.

The case being heard in open court provides the best chance of finding out who was behind the emails leaking... which would essentially tell us who wanted Gruden out of the NFL.

Source: NBC Pro Football Talk