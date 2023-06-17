Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou have exchanged plenty of words on social media, but have now finally come face-to-face.

Jones currently holds the UFC heavyweight title after beating Cyril Gane to earn the belt, which was vacated by Francis Ngannou earlier this year.

The pair were on a collision course for a huge UFC meeting, but Ngannou departed the promotion earlier this year after failing to agree a new deal and has since signed a contract with the PFL.

However, at an event, the pair finally got up close and personal which proved for fascinating viewing.

Jon Jones still wants Francis Ngannou fight

Jones is expected to defend his title against Stipe Miocic next and has then teased a shocking retirement from the sport.

However, this could effectively leave him open to a contract with another promoter or a route to fight in the boxing ring if leaves the UFC.

And 'Bones' is confident that the pairs paths will still cross in the cage despite The Predator's signature with the PFL.

Jones told MMA Underground: “I’m happy for Francis.

"I’m glad that Francis knows his worth. No man has a right to shame another man for fighting for his worth. I do believe my path will cross with Francis.

"Dana White always gives the fans what they want to see, and a Jon Jones-Francis Ngannou fight will always be a fight of interest.

“So, I’m not counting it out. I’ll keep an eye on Francis.”

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou face-off

The pair however did cross paths outside the cage as they watched on at the latest PFL regular season event in Atlanta.

And it was as tense as could be expected as the pair did initially shake hands but stared each other down and began trading fiery verbal barbs.

Jones began by saying: “You know you don’t want no smoke." To which Ngannou responded: "You want no smoke."

“With the one true king.” Jones then continued

Watch: Jon Jones' full face-off with Francis Ngannou

"I give you respect for that, but I want that smoke,” responded Ngannou.

Jones then had a brutal final say, adding: "I'm going to kick your a**."

The pair then left each other alone respectfully and shook hands before going their seperate ways, despite the fact things did look extremely hostile.

Ngannou will likely make his PFL debut next year as he looks to find a boxing fight to earn his big bucks beforehand.

Meanwhile, Jones has been linked to a two-fight deal against Tyson Fury, of which the pair could meet under mixed-rules.