Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have always feuded online and on social media, but have finally settled their differences during a chance face-to-face meeting.

'Bones' is currently the UFC heavyweight champion having beaten Cyril Gane to win the belt after a hiatus from the octagon, following his successful stint at a weight class below.

Meanwhile, Adesanya recently regained his crown by beating bitter rival Alex Pereira in their trilogy fight and will likely now look up towards a potential new assault on the light-heavyweight division.

Both Adesanya and Jones have been rivals for several years despite fighting in different weights, having had several public disagreements over topics including each other's careers.

But in heart-warming scenes this week, Adesanya and Jones made a point of posting a much more sombre moment on their social media accounts.

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones' rivalry

Jones and Adesanya naturally had a sense of rivalry due to their sensational progression in the promotion which saw them both rise as undefeated fighters at the same time.

The Nigerian has since lost his unbeaten status having been ousted by Jan Blachowicz and Pereira, with the former during his step-up to light-heavyweight in Jones' absence.

It was expected the pair would be on a collision course to a huge showdown given their ability to fight at the same weight, but Jones' transformation to heavyweight has since put at end to fans' hopes.

In the past, Jones and Adesanya have traded words over their paths to the top, with one particularly heated social media exchange leading to insults about each other's families.

'The Last Stylebender' refused to pay Jones a compliment when he returned and won a second title this year, which once again fuelled speculation of the pair's seeming dislike for one another.

However, a fight now appears even more unlikely with Jones reportedly considering retirement once he defends his title against Stipe Miocic this year.

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya's recent sparring

Jones and Adesanya came across each other this week and decided to send UFC fans into a frenzy by posting videos on Mark Zuckerberg's new platform Threads.

The heavyweight king posted photos of the pair first shaking hands, with the caption: "We need more of this!

Life’s too short to not be able to squash beef and get along with the homie.

"It was a real pleasure kicking it with middleweight champion @stylebender last night. Wish my man nothing but the best moving forward."

Footage then emerged of the pair sparring for over a minute in the building that they had met during an informal trading of shots without gloves.

It was an unofficial meeting, so things were kept friendly, but the pair certainly sized each other and threw light shots as they shadowed certain strikes.

WATCH: Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya move around in spar

Laughing was clear on the faces of both fighters as they feinted and jabbed against each other, with in fairness the size difference not so evident despite their weight class difference.

At one point Adesanya decided to step things up and shoot for a takedown, but Jones was quick to react and defended it well before throwing some playful hooks to counter.

One thing that has become evident from the encounter is that UFC fans certainly have the desire to see the pair competing in the octagon, despite it seeming hugely unlikely on their current trajectories.