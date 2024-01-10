Jon Jones is currently the UFC heavyweight champion but is yet to make a defence of his title, after having surgery on an injury which has left him likely out of action until summer 2024. A whole host of candidates for the crown are queuing up including previously scheduled rival Stipe Miocic, as well as British heavyweight Tom Aspinall who has worked his way up to earn the interim heavyweight crown.

Aspinall put on a devastating display against Sergei Pavlovich last time out to earn a potential shot at the title, but it is likely he will now face an extended wait with 'Bones' set to first face Miocic as he returns to his previous plan once he is able to return. The British contender is now waiting in the wings for a shot, and despite previously being complimentary of the man who is considered arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all-time, his stance now appears to have changed with a furious feud ignited.

Tom Aspinall criticises Jon Jones online

Tom Aspinall is the UFC interim heavyweight champion

Jones began a Q&A style interaction with a fan online as to the reasoning for his decision to pursue a fight with Miocic, which could well be the last of his glistening career if he chooses to retire. During the time, he criticized the level of the British contender's resume, which prompted a bold response from the Salford native. See the tweet below.

He tweeted:

"Jon you’re letting your ego run wild here mate. I’m not downplaying your résumé, it’s incredible. Far superior to mine. You are known as the best fighter ever, and that’s EXACTLY why I want to beat you. Surely you can understand that?"

Jones then responded quickly:

"Tom, you being the one talking about someone’s ego running wild is one of the most hypocritical things ever., You literally haven’t kept my b***s out of your mouth since you won that imaginary championship. Both you and Sergei have zero championships between your name. It’s funny that you actually walk around feeling like the world champion. Especially when the actual champion is undefeated, and had a flawless last performance. Literally didn’t get hit in my last fight."

Jon Jones' incredible rant about UFC legacy

The former light-heavyweight champion has decided that now is his time to justify exactly why he will not consider handing Aspinall a shot for now, and it has generated a great deal of notoriety online. Many fans in the comments are agreeing with his plea, as he insists that there is 'unfinished business' between himself and Miocic who himself is a legend of the UFC heavyweight division, ranked as one of the best-ever.

Jones' rant then continued as he hinted at potential retirement, before suggesting he is open to other options depending on the calibre of the fight. It seems unlikely that Aspinall will receive his shot based on his stance, particularly given the only other fighter he has spoken of being willing to do battle with is Francis Ngannou.

