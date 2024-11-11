UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has explained why he has no interest in fighting interim champion Tom Aspinall, even if he is victorious in his comeback fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 this weekend.

Fans have long been clamouring for a fight between the current and interim champions of the weight class, one of the legends of the Octagon versus a rising star who is building up his own legacy. Despite the ever-increasing interest in the fight, Jones has remained committed to a bout with former champion Miocic, refusing to even discuss Aspinall until recently.

However, when a fan on X (formerly Twitter) asked him: "In all honesty Jon, why are you scared of fighting Aspinall?", Jones opened up as to why he has nothing to gain by fighting the British star.

Jon Jones Claims Beating Tom Aspinall Would Do Nothing for his Legacy

"I'd be in the same position" wrote Jones

"I know it’s hard for a lot of you guys to grasp, but based on his [Aspinall's] resume today, fighting and beating him would change nothing about my legacy. I would literally be in the same position I am now. The GOAT."

He also added in a separate reply that he and Miocic had been set up to fight since before Aspinall beat Sergei Pavlovich for the interim title, and feels the narrative that he is scared of Aspinall came out of nowhere.

Close

While Jones can certainly give a solid case for his status purely looking at his success inside the Octagon, it does come as a surprise to see him claim that beating Aspinall would have no meaning.

The 31-year-old from Salford has proven himself many times since making his UFC debut and has looked nearly unstoppable by winning almost all his fights in the first round. Other than a freak injury loss, he has not been defeated in the Octagon. With Jones not having fought in nearly two years, Aspinall would have been upgraded to full champion by now in pretty much any other scenario than 'Bones' being champion.

Miocic's absence from competition, though, dates even further back than Jones, with the veteran having not fought since a KO loss to Francis Ngannou back in March 2021. In that bout, he surrendered the heavyweight belt to the Cameroonian. When Ngannou vacated the crown, Jones took possession of it by defeating Ciryl Gane by submission at UFC 285 in March 2023.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Jon Jones won the UFC heavyweight title without ever throwing a strike.

Miocic is celebrated by many as the greatest heavyweight champion in UFC history, after holding the gold for two separate spells (2016-18 and 2019-2021). Despite his accomplishments, he is now 42 years old and it's tough to see fans viewing a Jones win over Miocic in the same light as they would a victory against Aspinall.

Although he's now addressed his true feelings on fighting Aspinall, Jones should expect to hear plenty more about the dynamic Brit should he win on his return to the Octagon this weekend.