UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has revealed his fee for making personal appearances - and it's simply astounding. The 37-year-old made his return to the Octagon last month after an extended absence by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the third round at UFC 309.

Jones was paid handsomely for his efforts, picking up a fight purse of more than $6 million. However, 'Bones' was hardly hurting for money before that fight - despite having not competed since March 2023. Throughout his UFC career, Jones has banked vast sums from partnerships with the likes of Nike and Monster Energy, but has apparently also supplemented that income by setting a eye-watering price for making public appearances.

Speaking about the financial success that he's found away from the cage in the latter years of his career during a recent interview with YouTuber Alex Gonzalez, Jones admitted that money now "falls into his hands", without him having to actually fight.