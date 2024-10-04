Jon Jones looks in shape and ready for his upcoming fight at UFC 309. In a recent post on his Instagram story, Jones showed fans his physique as he trains for his fight with Stipe Miocic, which takes place in November. He posted it with the caption “45 more drugs.”

UFC fan page “TheUFCStats” tweeted the image themselves, accompanied by the caption: “Jon Jones officially has a 6 pack again. Game over, heavyweights.” Jones has faced criticism in the past for his physique since moving up to heavyweight, but it would be hard to criticise his shape now as he prepares for yet another title fight.

Jones even posted a comparison of his physique from a few years ago to now on his X, formerly Twitter, account. The difference is notable and if you were Miocic, you’d likely be pretty worried when looking at the shape ‘Bones’ is in going into this fight.

The heavyweight champion also tweeted: “They were calling me fat, now I’m on steroids. I love it.” This tweet was likely in response to some fans responding to his recent physique pictures by accusing him of taking steroids when they had previously criticised him for looking overweight. It seems that some fans are impossible to please if you’re Jones.

Jones’ match-up with Miocic is a slightly controversial one. Many fans feel that the 42-year-old fighter doesn’t deserve a shot at the heavyweight title, as his last fight took place in March 2021, where he lost via knockout to Francis Ngannou. The fight that most fans want is British fighter Tom Aspinall up against ‘Bones.’ But fans will have to make do with what they have got.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Jon Jones' lone MMA loss, which came via disqualification, could be overturned due to the rule change regarding the 12-6 elbow.

The silver lining is that Jones is still taking this fight extremely seriously. We can see that not only from the shape that he is in, but also because he has described this match-up as his ‘legacy fight.’ The heavyweight champion currently has a 27-1-0 record, with the one loss coming in 2009, where he was disqualified for hitting his opponent, Matt Hamill, with multiple illegal '12-6 elbows.' Jones appealed the decision, which was made in a fight he was dominating, but was unsuccessful, meaning he still has one loss on his record.

Jon Jones' professional MMA record (as of 04/10/24) 29 fights 27 wins 1 loss By knockout 10 0 By submission 7 0 By decision 10 0 By disqualification 0 1 No contest 1

Miocic and Jones were originally supposed to face off in November 2023, but a torn pectoral muscle in training meant the champion had to pull out. As a result of that, Dana White organised an interim title fight between Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich, where the Brit came out victorious. Aspinall then defended that interim title against Curtis Blaydes. This means that the 31-year-old fighter is the obvious contender to Jones’ heavyweight title.

However, the bad news for fans is that Jones has insisted that he will retire after his upcoming fight at UFC 309. On Instagram earlier this year, Jones posted: “Fun fact, after this year, Jon Jones will never have to work again. Retiring at age 37. Winning.”

If Jones and Aspinall aren’t able to fight, it would be a shame as the UFC is known for making big match-ups happen, something boxing is criticised for a lot. Along with this, with the shape Jones is in, it would be a legendary bout if the two fighters faced.