Highlights Jon Jones suggested he may have badly injured his finger before deleting his tweet on Saturday.

'Bones' was widely expected to defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship in November against Stipe Miocic.

Jones has been out of the Octagon since March 2023.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has cast a shadow of uncertainty over his planned return with a series of cryptic social media posts that he later removed. Earlier this month, 'Bones' confirmed to fans that he planned to fight on the promotion's card at Madison Square Garden on the 9th of November.

However, those plans must be in some doubt after the 36-year-old made reference to having half his 'finger cut off' at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. A number of other rambling posts were also deleted by Jones, but it is his claim that he has lost part of his finger that will most concern fans.

The future UFC Hall of Famer has been out of action for close to 18 months after suffering a torn pectoral in training late last year. When that injury occurred he had been training for a bout with former champion Stipe Miocic.

It is widely believed that Miocic will be Jones' first opponent once he is fit to fight again, but Saturday's posts suggest that might be later than planned.

Jon Jones Sparks Speculation he is Injured With Deleted Tweet

'Bones' may have suffered a major setback

If Jones is indeed dealing with a significant finger injury, it could leave the UFC heavyweight division in a significant state of uncertainty. Britain's Tom Aspinall currently reigns as the division's intermin champion, but will put that crown on the line when he meets Curtis Blaydes on the 27th of July at UFC 304.

UFC boss Dana White has so far resisted calls to make Aspinall the full champion in Jones' absence, but another sustained period of inactivity from the Alberquerque native could force the company to think again on that stance. UFC commentator Jon Anik is among those calling for the Brit to be given that recognition. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Anik reasoned:

"Tom Aspinall is ready, willing and able to show the world that he can be the undisputed heavyweight champion, and there are other guys like Curtis Blaydes who are prepared to show that as well in their fighting prime, not wanting to waste any those prime months, let alone years.

"The interim belt is there because the undisputed title cannot be contested for whatever reason, so as far as I'm concerned, Tom Aspinall is defending the heavyweight championship against a competent and unheralded Curtis Blaydes."

Anik also expressed his frustration over Miocic's lack of opportunity to compete, arguing: "It is crazy to think about a Stipe Miocic who was 38 years old competing in there [vs Ngannou], and we'll next see him when he's 42. He's the least talked about component of this bracket right now, but that seems crazy."

With UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira also hunting a shot at Jones, the New York-born star has no shortage of men waiting to challenge him. However, it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to defend his gold in 2024.