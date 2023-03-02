The American is regarded as one of the greatest fighters to have ever stepped in the cage...

Jon Jones is regarded as the greatest MMA fighter to have graced the planet, but his career has been blighted by misdemeanours and controversy.

The former long-reigning light heavyweight champion hasn't set foot inside the cage since his controversial UFC 247 victory over Dominick Reyes in February 2020.

And after a three-year absence, Bones will be back in action in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The American, 35, who inspired many to start training in mixed martial arts, will take on Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 with the vacant heavyweight title on the line.

Despite his legendary status, Jones has often arguably been the victim of his own success at times over the years.

And he revealed that he used to have a rather shocking bad habit back in the day which involved him getting blackout drunk before his fights.

By his own admission, he knew it was a pretty ridiculous thing to do. However, he insisted that he couldn't help it.

"I had this crazy thing that I would do where I would party one week before every fight," Jones said during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2016.

"And I did it throughout my whole career. And it was stupid, but it was this mental crutch that I had. I literally would, one week before every fight.

"I would go out and I would get blacked out wasted. My logic was, if this guy were to beat me somehow, I can look myself in the mirror and say, the reason I lost is because I got hammered the week before the fight. I trained for the fight, but I definitely had this thing where I felt invincible."

Fortunately, Jones insisted that is all in the past now, or so he claimed anyway.

"I did a lot of wild stuff leading up to the fight," he added.

"I definitely didn't give it my all. Really partying, drinking, staying up all night. My relationship with alcohol was never healthy, and I never went through a period in which I had a mature, healthy, responsible relationship with it.

"I seriously have been working on my personal life tremendously, and I seriously feel as of right now, I feel amazing."

