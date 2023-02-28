Here is everything you need to know about the expected UK Start Time for the UFC 285 main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

Jon Jones will finally be making his way back to the UFC octagon on Saturday, March 4th 2023, against Ciryl Gane in what will be his first Heavyweight bout for the MMA promotion, but what time can fans in the UK expect the bout to be taking place?

‘Bones’ has not competed inside the octagon since his win over Dominick Reyes back at UFC 247 in February 2020, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of the fighter that many refer to as the GOAT of the sport.

We’ll be going through the expected start time for the cage walks and the fight itself in this article, as fight fans in the United Kingdom will need to be prepared for an extremely late night if they want to watch the massive main event live.

What time does Jon Jones fight at UFC 285?

The official UFC.com site notes that the Main Card for UFC 285 is scheduled to start at around 3:00 AM GMT on Sunday, March 5th 2023.

With that in mind, we’re expecting that the cage walks for the main event will be taking place between 5:30 AM GMT and 6:00 AM GMT on Sunday, March 5th 2023.

It’s worth noting that the Prelims and Main Card timings are an estimate, as due to the nature of combat sports, it all depends on how long the bouts on the Early Prelims actually go. If every bout on the Early Prelims ends up going to the judge’s scorecards, then there is a chance the Prelims and Main Card may be pushed back slightly.

What is the undercard for UFC 285?

There are a number of significant bouts set to take place on the fight card with Jones in the main event, and they are as follows (correct as of Tuesday, February 28th 2023):

Early Prelims

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics - Lightweight bout

Da’mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat - Bantamweight bout

Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci - Women's Strawweight bout

Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman - Bantamweight bout

Ian Machado Garry vs Song Kenan - Welterweight bout

Prelims

Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault - Middleweight bout

Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas - Women's Flyweight bout

Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis - Middleweight bout

Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones - Bantamweight bout

Main Card

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett - Middleweight bout

Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner - Lightweight bout

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov - Welterweight bout

Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso - UFC Women's Flyweight Championship bout

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane - UFC Heavyweight Championship Main Event bout

