Brandon Gibson, a long-time coach of one of the consensus GOATs in MMA, Jon Jones, has commented on the possible retirement of the fighter after the UFC 308 headline bout against former heavyweight ruler Stipe Miocic.

The Jones vs Miocic fight brings together two of the top names in the entire sport from the last decade, if not longer. Jones, a two-weight UFC champion, gets to add a significant scalp to his pro record should he squash Miocic like he did when he entered the division for the first time in 2023, beating Ciryl Gane in lightning-quick fashion.

For Miocic, meanwhile, an old saying in combat sports could come to fruition as every great champion usually has one last great fight in them. Miocic, 42, hasn't fought in the Octagon since a 2021 loss to Francis Ngannou so it remains to be seen if he can roll back the years and pull off a shock win.

As he prepares his fighter for the UFC 309 headline fight November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Jones' coach Gibson said he has the mentality that: "It's our last rodeo."

Could This be The End For Jon Jones?

It remains unclear Jones is even interested in fighting his greatest challenge

Regardless of what happens later this month, neither Gane or Miocic were the heavyweights to fight, and beat, in the modern heavyweight era of MMA. Not when Ngannou and Tom Aspinall exist. Even if Jones doesn't fight a cross-promoted bout with PFL MMA star Ngannou because of combat sports politics, Aspinall is the interim champion and more deserving, in 2024, of the shots Gane and Miocic have been given. Jones, also, has not seemed too eager to take either, or both, of those fights on. It remains unclear if he'll fight his greatest challenges in the division, or leave the sport entirely.

"Whenever Jon’s ready [to retire], I’m right there with him," Gibson told MMA Fighting.

He also said:

"I’m approaching this one like it’s our last go, it’s our last rodeo."

The above comment reinforces that layer of doubt as to whether Jones will fight on, or not. One person convinced Jones has the ability to continue, though, is Gibson. "I think physically, mentally, he could go in there and have five or six more great performances."

With wins over some of the best fighters in the sport from 2009 to 2024, the American has beaten elite athletes from numerous eras, in two weight classes. Jones, to date, has beaten Mauricio Rua, Rampage Jackson, Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen, Alexander Gustafsson, Dan Cormier, and Gane.

"There’s nothing left for Jon to prove" after an incredible run like that, according to Gibson. "If we get one more after this, if we get two more, that would be a great blessing. I’m also ready to see Jon hang it up. Put the belt up. I’d prefer them to walk away obviously earlier than later.

"Out of all the fighters, Jon deserves to walk away any time he wants."

On the other challenges in the sport, including British big man Aspinall, Gibson said: "There’s always going to be a next No. 1 contender. There’s never going to be a perfect time to walk out."

The Jones vs Miocic fight airs as an ESPN pay-per-view in the US, and TNT Sports in the UK.